World
Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl

Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl - Image 2 of 23Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl - Image 3 of 23Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl - Image 4 of 23Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLuigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
Roncade, Italy
  • Lead Team: Alessandro Checchin, Alessandro Tressich
  • Design Team: Planum
  • City: Roncade
  • Country: Italy
Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl - Image 2 of 23
© Marco Cappelletti
Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marco Cappelletti

Text description provided by the architects. The Luigi Einaudi Primary School in San Cipriano, Roncade-Treviso-Italy, has undergone a significant renovation project aimed at creating a modern, stimulating, and welcoming learning environment for all students. Classrooms and the gymnasium have been refurbished, while a wing has been demolished and rebuilt to optimize spaces and make them more functional.

Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl - Image 3 of 23
© Marco Cappelletti
Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl - Image 21 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marco Cappelletti

The rationalist architectural style of the existing building has been preserved and enhanced. The new dining hall, connected to the main building by a canopy, respects its essential nature. The roof of the extension, which allows for the entry of zenithal light, and the metal cladding create a harmonious dialogue with the original building.

Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl - Image 4 of 23
© Marco Cappelletti
Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Marco Cappelletti

The light green metal cladding of the new volume housing the canteen is a choice that combines aesthetics and functionality. On the one hand, the color blends into the landscape, creating a sense of continuity with the surrounding nature. On the other hand, the metal surface gives the building a contemporary and dynamic appearance.

Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marco Cappelletti

The pavilion housing the canteen, with its shape and canopy, integrates perfectly into the context of the schoolyard, creating a new space and enhancing the existing green area. The garden, an integral part of the educational project, has been redesigned to create a continuum between indoor and outdoor spaces. The large windows allow students to enjoy nature at any time of day, promoting their well-being.

Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl - Image 7 of 23
© Marco Cappelletti

Project location

Address:Roncade, Italy

Planum Srl
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenItaly

Cite: "Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl" 06 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023135/luigi-einaudi-primary-school-san-cipriano-planum-srl> ISSN 0719-8884

