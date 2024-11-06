Luigi Einaudi Primary School San Cipriano / Planum Srl

+ 18

Lead Team: Alessandro Checchin, Alessandro Tressich

Design Team: Planum

City: Roncade

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The Luigi Einaudi Primary School in San Cipriano, Roncade-Treviso-Italy, has undergone a significant renovation project aimed at creating a modern, stimulating, and welcoming learning environment for all students. Classrooms and the gymnasium have been refurbished, while a wing has been demolished and rebuilt to optimize spaces and make them more functional.

The rationalist architectural style of the existing building has been preserved and enhanced. The new dining hall, connected to the main building by a canopy, respects its essential nature. The roof of the extension, which allows for the entry of zenithal light, and the metal cladding create a harmonious dialogue with the original building.

The light green metal cladding of the new volume housing the canteen is a choice that combines aesthetics and functionality. On the one hand, the color blends into the landscape, creating a sense of continuity with the surrounding nature. On the other hand, the metal surface gives the building a contemporary and dynamic appearance.

The pavilion housing the canteen, with its shape and canopy, integrates perfectly into the context of the schoolyard, creating a new space and enhancing the existing green area. The garden, an integral part of the educational project, has been redesigned to create a continuum between indoor and outdoor spaces. The large windows allow students to enjoy nature at any time of day, promoting their well-being.