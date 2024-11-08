Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Trianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos

Trianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos

Save

Trianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, ChairTrianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsTrianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, ChairTrianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, BedTrianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Curitiba, Brazil
  • Architects: Küster Brizola Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2153 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eduardo Macarios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Estúdio Bola, Monofloor
  • Lead Architects: Arthur Brizola e João Küster
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Trianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. The Trianon apartment is located in the Batel neighborhood of Curitiba and has 200m2. The renovation project includes a common space with a south-facing façade, making it one of the project's demands to capture the light coming from the east. A sofa in an island develops the living room and TV room, which also integrate with the dining room, allowing light to flow through all these spaces.

Save this picture!
Trianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Eduardo Macarios

Part of the living room has been transformed into an office to meet the needs of clients. Adjacent to the dining room, the office has two sliding wooden doors that, when closed, expose a buffet for dinner and, when opened, connect the office to the living room. This surprise element is one of the apartment's discoverable features.

Save this picture!
Trianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Trianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Image 25 of 27
Plan
Save this picture!
Trianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Eduardo Macarios

Another highlight is the mural created by artist Rômulo Lass. The mural gives personality to the apartment's entrance hall and connects the dining room and kitchen as you walk through these spaces. Furthermore, it mimics the door leading to the bathroom and pantry, which gives refinement and unity to the plans.

Save this picture!
Trianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Eduardo Macarios

The marble shard floor added a new layer of visual interest and tactile experience to the entrance hall. This covering also extends to the kitchen and establishes a connection and fluidity throughout the apartment's spaces.

Save this picture!
Trianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Eduardo Macarios

Cooking is a great passion for the family and received special attention in the project. A kitchen was designed that has a kind of small market, providing a different experience for this space. It also has equipment of a contemporary kitchen such as a wine cellar, barbecue and grill.

Save this picture!
Trianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Eduardo Macarios

The choice of furniture that mixes contemporary and modernist furniture, such as the two Cimo armchairs that make up the living room, and the use of neutral colors and natural coverings, such as wood and stone, weave a light and timeless atmosphere for the residence.

Save this picture!
Trianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table
© Eduardo Macarios

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Curitiba, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Küster Brizola Arquitetos
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Trianon Apartment / Küster Brizola Arquitetos" [Apartamento Trianon / Küster Brizola Arquitetos] 08 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023099/trianon-apartment-kuster-brizola-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags