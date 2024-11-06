DJI Flagship Store / Various Associates

+ 32

Retail Interiors • Shen Zhen Shi, China Architects: Various Associates

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: SFAP

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dianyue , Finnit , Jinggangshijia

Chief Designers: Qianyi Lin, Dongzi Yang

Project Management: Hanqun Cai

Design Team: Yuwen Deng, Zebing Li, Benzhen Pan, Chao Luo, Junrui Zhang, Qian Xie, Yue Zhang

Client: DJI

Lighting Design: GD Lighting Design

Mep Design: Tongji Architects Co., Ltd. Shenzhen

Structural Design: Tongji Architects Co., Ltd. Shenzhen

Contractor: HECIAN

City: Shen Zhen Shi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. DJI has opened its largest flagship store in the world at OCT Harbour on the shores of Shenzhen Bay. Three years ago, Various Associates was entrusted to renew the space to reflect DJI's unique sense in technology, commitment to quality, and meticulous research spirit.

The revamped flagship store covers an area of nearly 4,000 square meters, housed in an irregularly shaped standalone building with a newly designed interior. The four-story space has been replanned with a smooth customer flow to offer a seamless one-stop service experience, including sales, product experiences, after-sales support, and training for DJI's comprehensive product range. A notable feature of the store is the outdoor DJI Oasis, which seamlessly integrate with the building and will serve as a key venue for future drone flight performances and a creative space to meet the leisure and lifestyle needs of urban residents.

To highlight DJI's leading and distinctive drone technology, the groundbreaking concept of DJI Oasis is introduced to the project. It blends a viewing platform into the interior to create an open, friendly, interactive outdoor test flight park. This unique outdoor space, alongside spacious and diverse interior space, creates a dynamic interactive retail experience that enables customers of all ages to embrace the charm of technology and DJI products.

The irregularly shaped architecture features an exterior composed of large glass curtain walls with various angled surfaces. As a result, sunlight can easily reach the interior of the building, but due to the prolonged heat of the local weather, the top floor area is also exposed to "sunlight" during the day. The interior space of the four floors was originally set up as a visitor center in the early days, and the indoor landscape staircase only leads to the outdoor viewing platform on the second floor, making it impossible for visitors to walk up and down the stairs, and the complete vertical movement of the tour can only be accomplished by two elevators. Additionally, the transportation hubs on the third and fourth floors, as well as the dedicated passage for the staff, were all located in the core tube area.

Therefore, the addition of vertical circulation within the space became necessary to open up the space on all floors. The implantation of new staircases allows the entire space to flow through, with each floor functioning clearly and experiencing independently, turning the entire tour into a true bottom-to-top experience.