World
Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects

Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeCorbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, ArchCorbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaCorbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenCorbel House / Nick Bell Architects - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Seaforth, Australia
  • Architect, Interior: Nick Bell Architects
  • Contractor / Builders: PMD Build
  • Engineer: Partridge
  • City: Seaforth
  • Country: Australia
Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Justin Alexander

Text description provided by the architects. A striking residential project has emerged on a challenging waterfront site, seamlessly blending medieval architectural principles with contemporary design. Dubbed "Corbel House," by designers Nick Bell Architects, this innovative family home maximizes spatial efficiency while harmonizing with its natural surroundings. 

Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Justin Alexander
Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, Arch
© Justin Alexander

Drawing inspiration from the medieval corbel — a stepped architectural element projecting from walls to support weight — Nick Bell Architects used the age-old principle to meet the challenge of building on a narrow strip of land with a steep slope, difficult access, council height considerations and desire to maintain the ecology of the expansive waterfront site (1696 sqm). 

Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Justin Alexander
Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Image 26 of 30
Site Plan
Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Justin Alexander

The result is a three-level contemporary home with a 75 sqm footprint that expands to a generous 245 sqm of living space. Utilizing the corbel enabled a minimal footprint, preserving the site's natural beauty and creating a unique living experience for the family of five - a spacious, light-filled home that enjoys expansive views with a feeling of being embedded within the natural environment. 

Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Justin Alexander
Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Image 28 of 30
First and Second Floor Plan
Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Image 22 of 30
© Justin Alexander

The home's design evolves from a solid concrete base to lighter, more ethereal upper levels, mirroring the ascent from earth to sky. This progression is not merely aesthetic; it's an integral part of the home's character, emphasizing the transition between spaces. Using a mix of materials from concrete, timber and steel, the construction and materials embody a commitment to lasting quality - ensuring structural integrity for generations to come. 

Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Justin Alexander

"We wanted to create a home that not only solved the site's challenges but also told a story through its architecture," says Nick Bell, lead designer of the project. "Corbel House demonstrates how historical architectural elements can be reimagined to create thoroughly modern, captivating living spaces that are built to last." 

Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Image 8 of 30
© Justin Alexander

Key features of Corbel House include: 

  • A cantilever design supported by corbels, maximizing usable space on a minimal footprint.
  • Bespoke elements including laser-cut formwork for the concrete corbels, custom floating steel staircase, and kitchen bench combining pre-cast concrete and brass.
  • Sandstone exteriors, solid sandstone lintels and cobblestone paving that pay homage to the corbel's historical roots.
  • A material journey from heavy concrete on the ground floor to lighter materials on upper levels, chosen for both aesthetic appeal and longevity.
  • Full electrification with a 36-panel solar system including 36 micro inverters, heat pumps, Enphase batteries and a rainwater tank.
  • Panoramic views and bushland vistas from every room. 

Corbel House stands as a testament to the timeless strength and relevance of aged-old design principles to solve challenges - looking back to move forward. 

Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront
© Justin Alexander

Project gallery

Cite: "Corbel House / Nick Bell Architects" 04 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023053/corbel-house-nick-bell-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

