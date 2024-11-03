XO Residence / 3dor Concepts

+ 15

Houses • Tanur, India Architects: 3dor Concepts

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2200 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Studio IKSHA

Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem Abdul Majeed, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem

City: Tanur

Country: India

House XO: Where Industrial Elegance Meets Modern Minimalism - Designed with a focus on contemporary urban living, XO exudes a unique charm, showcasing modern architecture that masterfully blends clean lines, minimalist furniture, and industrial elements to create spaces with exposed steel beams and large glass windows, blending seamlessly with its tropical surroundings. Its facade features concrete and metal, highlighted by a unique circular design. Surrounded by mature trees and lush greenery, the house offers a serene and private setting. The outdoor area includes a paved patio and a well-kept lawn, combining natural beauty with industrial design elements.

The construction of House XO presented numerous challenges that required innovative solutions. Firstly, the project was completed in a remarkably short timeframe of just three months, necessitating meticulous planning and execution. Secondly, the plot size was limited to 6.5 cents, yet the design had to accommodate at least three car parking spaces in front, demanding efficient use of space. Additionally, the presence of six mango trees on the plot was a significant consideration; each tree was conserved, reflecting a commitment to environmental preservation. Finally, the client's background in the steel trading business influenced the design, symbolizing his ambition and professional identity.

The house is located in Tanur, Kerala. A remarkable testament to architectural ingenuity and efficiency. This project posed a unique challenge: to deliver a fully functional residence within a condensed schedule. To meet this demand, we embarked on a journey that would redefine conventional notions of home construction. XO channels the spirit of urban loft living, offering a visually captivating environment that celebrates industrial charm and modern sophistication. The high ceilings create an expansive feel, amplifying the sense of openness and airiness. XO lends a sense of urban grit and contemporary style to your home, exuding effortless coolness and contemporary design.

The interior of the XO house features a spacious, open-plan living area with large floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to flood the space and offer views of the lush greenery outside. The design emphasizes a minimalist aesthetic with clean lines, a neutral color palette, and modern furnishings. The living area flows seamlessly into the dining space and kitchen, creating an airy and cohesive environment. The use of concrete and natural materials adds to the contemporary feel, while the presence of greenery indoors enhances the connection with nature.

In the XO project, I-section and C-section beams were used for both strength and style. Concrete slabs and walls were minimized to speed up construction, reducing curing time and meeting the tight schedule without losing quality. The roof, made with durable deck sheets, was easy to install and provided good thermal insulation. Lightweight fly ash bricks, made from recycled materials, were used throughout the house. These bricks are environmentally friendly and easier to handle, which also sped up the construction process.

Embrace the spaciousness and fluidity of XO's open-concept layout, designed to optimize functionality and visual appeal. By removing unnecessary walls and partitions, the residence seamlessly connects various areas, promoting better flow and accessibility. This design approach enhances the sense of openness and airiness, allowing natural light to penetrate deeper into the home, creating a brighter and more inviting atmosphere. Integrating the kitchen, dining, and living areas, as well as opening up corridors and hallways, House XO fosters a sense of togetherness and connectivity, making it feel more expansive and conducive to modern living.

House XO is not just a residence; it's a statement of style, a celebration of industrial-inspired design, and a home that offers a perfect blend of modern living with a touch of historical charm. Welcome to a place where every element is thoughtfully crafted to create a functional and aesthetically pleasing space.