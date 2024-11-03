Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. France
  5. Centre des financespubliques in Corbeil-Essonnes / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes

Centre des financespubliques in Corbeil-Essonnes / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes

Save

Centre des financespubliques in Corbeil-Essonnes / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes - Image 2 of 29Centre des financespubliques in Corbeil-Essonnes / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes - Interior Photography, WindowsCentre des financespubliques in Corbeil-Essonnes / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes - Interior PhotographyCentre des financespubliques in Corbeil-Essonnes / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes - Image 5 of 29Centre des financespubliques in Corbeil-Essonnes / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Architecture
Corbeil-Essonnes, France
Save this picture!
Centre des financespubliques in Corbeil-Essonnes / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes - Image 7 of 29
© Nicolas Trouillard

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of a sparsely populated urban area in the town of Corbeil-Essonnes, the building, constructed in 1971, is positioned in the center of the plot. This "Pailleron-type" structure - owing to its similarities with the modularconstruction process - is composed of metal posts and beams clad in glazed facadepanels, and an exterior steel assembly supporting fixed horizontal sunshades. The straightforward geometry of a rectangular parallelepiped is determined by theprocess of construction. The regular facades are marked by a horizontal grid signalingthe three levels of the building, and a vertical grid formed by the modules of identicalwindow units. The building consists of a basement housing technical areas and a car park, a groundfloor with a public reception desk in an area of the lobby, and related functions(lunchroom, a caretaker's apartment), offices and archives, and finally another flooralso containing offices and archives.

Save this picture!
Centre des financespubliques in Corbeil-Essonnes / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes - Image 2 of 29
© Nicolas Trouillard

Principles of intervention - The primary structure was completely stripped down to expose its system of postsand beams, their assemblies, and floor slabs. The facades underwent a full asbestos removal process and were then dismantled. This stripping phase justified the prior research on the existing structure andvalidated the desired refurbishing principles. For example, slabs of the false ceilingwere reused and installed in the islands of acoustical tiles to enhance theirperformance. The sunshades have been reemployed, after being dismantled,sandblasted, and then reinstalled. The grid of the new facades defines the interior reorganisation. The generous volumesof the floors and their open plans made it possible to install all the technical areas,services, and archives at the center of each floor. The corridor, serving as a buffer between the central spaces and offices, receivesdaylight thanks to the transparent glass partitions and the building's location at thecenter of the lot. Outside, the approaches and accesses have been reorganised tocreate a more welcolming experience.

Save this picture!
Centre des financespubliques in Corbeil-Essonnes / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Nicolas Trouillard

Application of tertiary decree - The project is part of the Dispositif Éco Énergie Tertiaire (DEET, or Tertiary EcoEnergy Programme), aimed at improving a building's energy performance, usingseveral specific measures.
The process is focused on improving the qualities of the building's envelope. Tominimise energy loss, reinsulating certain parts of the structure was considered. Eachinterior floor was completed with insulation on its underside and parallel to the façademodules. The installation of external insulation was decided upon in order to enhance the performance of the concrete foundations. The adaptations planned for the façademodules made it possible to replace the quality of existing windows in order to reducethe effects of overheating in summer/or a cold wall in winter. All these interventions have made it possible to cut primary energy in half from theexisting state to the one of the completed project (existing: 2.74 kilowatt-hours ofprimary energy/m² versus project: 1.14 kilowatt-hours of primary energy/m²).

Save this picture!
Centre des financespubliques in Corbeil-Essonnes / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes - Interior Photography
© Nicolas Trouillard

Controlled carbon impact - The project, accompanied by the office of ECO + Carbone, provided an opportunity totry out the application of a complete Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), in other words,from competition phase through completion. This work was designed to raise the awareness of the client as well as thecontractors, by setting up an approach of "preventive removal", something many ofthem had never done before.
During the diagnostic phase, elements that could be reused or recycled were listedand inventoried. As well as saving 1.4 tonnes of material, this process preserved thebuilding's architectural identity.

Save this picture!
Centre des financespubliques in Corbeil-Essonnes / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes - Image 5 of 29
© Nicolas Trouillard

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Corbeil-Essonnes, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lemoal Lemoal Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "Centre des financespubliques in Corbeil-Essonnes / Lemoal Lemoal Architectes" 03 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022952/centre-des-financespubliques-in-corbeil-essonnes-lemoal-lemoal-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags