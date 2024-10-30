Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten

Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten

Save

Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Image 2 of 28Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, BrickPlot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Table, Chair, LightingPlot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Image 5 of 28Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Housing
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: HOH Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Anna Odulinska
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carl Stahl Architectuir, Hagemeister
  • Design Team: Freyke Hartemink, Jarrik Ouburg, Carsten Hilgendorf, Pedro Magalhaes, Frédérique van Erven, Andrea Čeko, Enrica Pesce, Andreea Pirvan
  • Client: Housing Corporation Stadgenoot
  • Construction Cost For Building: €3,150,000 (Excl. VAT)
  • Construction Cost For Garden: €230,000 (Excl. VAT)
  • Contractors: Heijmans Woningbouw
  • Structure Engineers: Goudstikker de Vries
  • Fire And Building Physics: Peutz bv
  • Planting: Van Ginkel West-Nederland BV
  • City: Amsterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Anna Odulinska

Text description provided by the architects. Plot 6 is an urban ensemble with social rental housing comprising 170 studios for young people and 30 apartments for seniors. It is part of the significant urban transformation of the former industrial area Oostenburgereiland into a new residential district with approximately 1,500 homes in Amsterdam. The studios for young people are housed in the residential tower 'De Stork,' designed by Next Architects, and residential blocks 'De Sluis' and 'De Werkplaats,' designed by Urban Echoes. The apartments for seniors are located in the corner building 'De Stoomkracht,' designed by HOH Architects. HOH was also responsible for the design of the urban ensemble and the courtyard garden.

Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Anna Odulinska
Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Image 9 of 28
© Anna Odulinska
Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Image 22 of 28
Plan - Ground Floor

The ensemble explicitly connects to the urban context of Oostenburgereiland and its characteristic dense structure of individual buildings. All buildings have their entrance on the main street of the island, the Oostenburgermiddenstraat. In terms of buildings, the residential tower is the landmark visible from the railway on the north side of the ensemble. The long and narrow corner building on the south side connects the ensemble to the robust scale of the INIT building, which houses among others, the newspaper De Volkskrant and the municipal cleaning service. At the same time, Plot 6 also has an intimate and unique character in the form of the communal courtyard garden. This garden forms a green oasis of tranquility and meeting space for residents, both young and old, amidst the hustle and bustle of this new and vibrant district. 

Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Interior Photography
© Anna Odulinska
Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Anna Odulinska
Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Image 21 of 28
Planting Plan
Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Image 10 of 28
© Anna Odulinska

The garden is located on two levels, each with its own character and planting plan: a shady garden with trees planted in the full soil and a sunny garden on the roof of a logistical corridor running across the plot, intended for the municipal cleaning service. The levels of the courtyard garden are connected by a generous staircase equipped with planters, integrating the stairs into the garden. The staircase and corridor are clad with a matte reflective coating, making the relatively small garden appear larger and reflect as much light as possible into the garden.

Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Anna Odulinska
Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Image 24 of 28
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Anna Odulinska

By covering the adjacent parking garage with greenery, it is incorporated into the courtyard garden design. This enhances biodiversity, appearance, and acoustics in the heart of the plot, and the garden's planting plan allows the various seasons to be experienced. The corner building translates the urban principle of contrasting individual buildings into architectural principles by splitting the building into two parts in terms of function and materialization, creating a double building. One part, 3 meters wide, serves as a spacious entrance for the residential building, vertical circulation, outdoor space, and a meeting place for residents. This part features a gold-colored entrance portal, an industrial materialization, and is finished with stainless steel mesh as fall protection, which will be covered with climbing plants on the garden side, blending it with the courtyard garden's greenery.

Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Anna Odulinska
Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Image 28 of 28
Model
Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Image 23 of 28
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Image 5 of 28
© Anna Odulinska

The other part, at the corner of the ensemble, houses an open workspace on the ground floor and 30 apartments for seniors on the upper floors, constructed from black module bricks. The large square window openings are staggered within the strict square grid of the bricks, giving the heavy building a playful appearance and allowing the individual apartment to blend into the collective whole. The compact apartments (usable area 40m2) have a smart layout that is user-friendly for seniors who may later experience limited mobility. A core with a bathroom, toilet, storage, and installations is the central element around which the resident can move freely. The core allows both a flexible layout and a clear separation from the private domain without compromising the functionality and spaciousness of the apartment.

Save this picture!
Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten - Image 6 of 28
© Anna Odulinska

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HOH Architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingThe Netherlands
Cite: "Plot 6 Social Housing / HOH Architecten" 30 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022948/plot-6-social-housing-hoh-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags