Lookout Tower Vysoké Pole / m.aus architects

Program / Use / Building Function: Public architecture

City: Vysoké Pole

Country: Czech Republic

Text description provided by the architects. The newly built lookout tower is located in the southern part of the village of Vysoké Pole in the Zlín region near Díly Hill and is accessible via a recently built cycle path. It does not stand on a significant mountain peak, nor is it overwhelming in height or complexity. Instead, its size and location are linked to the construction of a new dam, the Vlachovice Waterworks. Due to be completed in 2030, the waterworks will flood the surrounding valley. The 15 m high structure attracts visitors with captivating views of the surrounding landscape and provides a splendid view of the construction of the Vlachovice Waterworks, due to be completed in 2030.

The tower consists of a basic orthogonal grid of load-bearing timber beams atop a concrete plinth with fair-faced concrete walls. This concrete base forms the first storey and is followed by five wooden storeys, each with a height of 2.5 m, which brings the total height to 15 m.

The structure combines timber load-bearing beams with steel connectors to increase the strength and durability of the strained joints. To minimise maintenance requirements, the wooden elements are made of larch timber and the steel elements have been properly galvanised. The supporting timber grid stands out thanks to the use of subtle steel joints that are almost invisible when viewed from a distance. The outer shell of the tower is made up of timber lathing, which thickens as it ascends.

An entirely wooden double staircase passes through the interior of the tower to the observation deck. It is covered by a hipped roof made of asphalt roofing strips.

The surrounding area has been paved to offer the many tourists exploring the picturesque Wallachian country a pleasant place to take a break on a ride or walk.