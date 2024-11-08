Lookout Tower Vysoké Pole / m.aus architects

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Watching Tower, Public Architecture
Vysoké Pole, Czech Republic
  • Architects: m.aus architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  16
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Julius Filip
  • Lead Architects: Ondřej Zámečník
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Public architecture
  • City: Vysoké Pole
  • Country: Czech Republic
Text description provided by the architects. The newly built lookout tower is located in the southern part of the village of Vysoké Pole in the Zlín region near Díly Hill and is accessible via a recently built cycle path. It does not stand on a significant mountain peak, nor is it overwhelming in height or complexity. Instead, its size and location are linked to the construction of a new dam, the Vlachovice Waterworks. Due to be completed in 2030, the waterworks will flood the surrounding valley. The 15 m high structure attracts visitors with captivating views of the surrounding landscape and provides a splendid view of the construction of the Vlachovice Waterworks, due to be completed in 2030.

Floor Plan
The tower consists of a basic orthogonal grid of load-bearing timber beams atop a concrete plinth with fair-faced concrete walls. This concrete base forms the first storey and is followed by five wooden storeys, each with a height of 2.5 m, which brings the total height to 15 m.

The structure combines timber load-bearing beams with steel connectors to increase the strength and durability of the strained joints. To minimise maintenance requirements, the wooden elements are made of larch timber and the steel elements have been properly galvanised. The supporting timber grid stands out thanks to the use of subtle steel joints that are almost invisible when viewed from a distance. The outer shell of the tower is made up of timber lathing, which thickens as it ascends.

An entirely wooden double staircase passes through the interior of the tower to the observation deck. It is covered by a hipped roof made of asphalt roofing strips.

The surrounding area has been paved to offer the many tourists exploring the picturesque Wallachian country a pleasant place to take a break on a ride or walk.

Cross section
Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningwatching towerPublic ArchitectureCzech Republic
Cite: "Lookout Tower Vysoké Pole / m.aus architects" 08 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022937/lookout-tower-vysoke-pole-maus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags