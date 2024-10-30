Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos

Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, ChairVale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, FacadeVale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyVale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, ChairVale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Pinto Bandeira, Brazil
  • Architects: Corteo Arquitetos
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Roberta Gewehr
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bazze Pvc, Bravo Ambientes, Deca, Eliane, Lexxa
  • Lead Architects: Cláudio Righi, Cristhiane Silva, Dariana Tessari
Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. The project was born out of a couple's dream of a mountaintop property in the countryside of Pinto Bandeira, Rio Grande do Sul. The clients wanted a special refuge and found this unique place, from where there is a splendid view of an incredible valley, with the Rio das Antas in the background meandering through the landscape. A perfect setting for admiring the sunrise and sunset, and for contemplating the moonlit and starlit nights, enveloped in silence and tranquillity.

Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Chair
Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade
The biggest challenge for this project was to preserve the natural essence of the site, ensuring that the building merged harmoniously with the landscape, without stealing the scene, but rather complementing it. The solution was to adopt a pure, minimalist architecture that took advantage of the beauty of the terrain, integrating natural elements such as the imposing stone next to the hut and the trees that already inhabited the site, whose canopies filtered the sunlight creating a play of shadows and lights that dance with the wind.

Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Chair
To bring the refuge to life, the materials chosen were those that best connected with the surrounding nature: concrete, stone and demolition bricks, which were carefully reused from materials already available to the client. Every detail of the construction was designed to reflect the simplicity and comfort of the environment, letting the textures and natural materials speak for themselves. The project was executed by a local builder, whose skill and attention to detail shaped the hut with precision.

Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Image 20 of 24
Plan
Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Image 24 of 24
Axonometric
Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bed
The aim was to create a welcoming and peaceful space where the couple could enjoy moments of rest and contemplation while planning the construction of their future home on the same plot. A cabin that, by mimicking its surroundings, has become an extension of the landscape, a true haven for the senses, where the built and the natural meet in perfect harmony. In this special place, time seems to slow down, allowing each dawn and dusk to be fully appreciated and the silence of the night to reveal the secrets hidden by the stars, surrounded by the serene beauty of the mountains.

Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos - Image 6 of 24
Project gallery

