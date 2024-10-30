Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos

+ 19

Houses • Pinto Bandeira, Brazil Architects: Corteo Arquitetos

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Roberta Gewehr

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bazze Pvc , Bravo Ambientes , Deca , Eliane , Lexxa

Lead Architects: Cláudio Righi, Cristhiane Silva, Dariana Tessari

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project was born out of a couple's dream of a mountaintop property in the countryside of Pinto Bandeira, Rio Grande do Sul. The clients wanted a special refuge and found this unique place, from where there is a splendid view of an incredible valley, with the Rio das Antas in the background meandering through the landscape. A perfect setting for admiring the sunrise and sunset, and for contemplating the moonlit and starlit nights, enveloped in silence and tranquillity.

The biggest challenge for this project was to preserve the natural essence of the site, ensuring that the building merged harmoniously with the landscape, without stealing the scene, but rather complementing it. The solution was to adopt a pure, minimalist architecture that took advantage of the beauty of the terrain, integrating natural elements such as the imposing stone next to the hut and the trees that already inhabited the site, whose canopies filtered the sunlight creating a play of shadows and lights that dance with the wind.

To bring the refuge to life, the materials chosen were those that best connected with the surrounding nature: concrete, stone and demolition bricks, which were carefully reused from materials already available to the client. Every detail of the construction was designed to reflect the simplicity and comfort of the environment, letting the textures and natural materials speak for themselves. The project was executed by a local builder, whose skill and attention to detail shaped the hut with precision.

The aim was to create a welcoming and peaceful space where the couple could enjoy moments of rest and contemplation while planning the construction of their future home on the same plot. A cabin that, by mimicking its surroundings, has become an extension of the landscape, a true haven for the senses, where the built and the natural meet in perfect harmony. In this special place, time seems to slow down, allowing each dawn and dusk to be fully appreciated and the silence of the night to reveal the secrets hidden by the stars, surrounded by the serene beauty of the mountains.