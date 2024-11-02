Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Aichermagazin Pavilion / Schnell&co architektur + Atelier Sunder-Plassmann

Pavilion
Wangen im Allgäu, Germany
© Mikael Blomfelt

Text description provided by the architects. The aichermagazin is a temporary pavilion made from wood and painted black - a simple cubic structure elevated on slender pillars. Enclosed by a pergola from all sides, it is host to a small exhibition space. The floor and ceiling are constructed as an open grid, allowing the weather to pass through. There is no entrance, no door, no opening hours. It is always open, for everyone - for a certain period of time.

© Mikael Blomfelt

Originally conceived and installed in the spring of 2022 in Isny im Allgäu, the aichermagazin showed an exhibition about the designer Otl Aicher and the corporate identity he created for Isny in the 1970s: a portrait of the town, the landscape and culture, represented in a series of 136 icons and illustrated in black and white. Shown in public space and in the open air, the exhibition „isnyaicher22" attracted a large audience over the summer month of the following two years. At the end of 2023, the building in Isny was finally dismantled and the material stored. In 2024, on the occasion of the Landesgartenschau Baden-Württemberg in Wangen, the opportunity arose to give a second life to the aichermagazin. The building was rebuilt on the meadows along the renaturalised river Argen, against the backdrop of the lushly overgrown embankment and surrounded by two large trees.

© Mikael Blomfelt

Adjustments and additions were made to the design to accommodate the new location: a platform, a garden and an elongated footbridge complement the cube in a playful manner, anchoring the aichermagazin to the new surroundings. As a topographical landscape, free of didactic sequences and directions, things reveal themselves by exploring: one walks, sits, looks and listens. Following the switch of location, the exhibition itself has also been reworked and restructured. The icons have been rearranged and linked to contemporary stories and told by local experts. Local historians, biologists, gardeners, farmers and climate researchers reported on current developments, ecological, experimental and proven projects implemented in the Allgäu region. The exhibition is accessible via audio contributions, statements and text.

© Mikael Blomfelt

Wangen im Allgäu, Germany

Atelier Sunder-Plassmann
Schnell&co architekur
