Exclusive Video Interview: Bjarke Ingels discusses Holcim Foundation Award-Winning BIG U in New York

Over the past two decades, the Holcim Foundation Awards has committed USD 20M to spotlight transformative projects by architects, designers, and engineers who pioneer sustainable design and construction practices. To capture these stories, the Foundation launched a short film series titled Words with Winners.

This series provides an in-depth look at award-winning sustainable design projects through exclusive interviews with their creators. It includes one of the first films to showcase the BIG U, also known as the DryLine, in its built form, featuring an exclusive one-on-one with Bjarke Ingels, Creative Director and Founder of Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG).

The BIG U, designed by BIG in collaboration with international partners, including One Architecture, is an ambitious flood protection project that doubles as an amenity-laden, public waterfront area for Lower Manhattan.

Recognized with a Holcim Foundation Award in 2015, this project has redefined urban resilience by integrating "social infrastructure" into flood defense—a concept that Bjarke Ingels describes in the film as a way to make "the waterfront more accessible and more enjoyable for all the people who live and work along the waterfront of Manhattan."

Combining Flood Protection with Public Space

The film, shot in location at one of BIG U's first publicly open spaces, highlights how the project transforms the idea of defensive urban infrastructure into spaces that invite people to engage with the waterfront. Ingels describes the park as "an archipelago of green islands"—rather than a single public space—each serving specific community needs like sports facilities or quiet picnic spaces.

Recognition from the Holcim Foundation

The Holcim Foundation Awards continue to support projects like the BIG U that push the boundaries of traditional architecture, combining engineering, urban design, and social responsibility. This film is a unique opportunity to see parts of the DryLine in built form for the first time.

Alongside the BIG U, Words with Winners features many other Holcim Foundation Award-winning projects, such as La Quebradora Waterpark in Mexico City, addressing critical water management needs, and the Hikma Complex in Dandaji, Niger, preserving cultural heritage through innovative design.

