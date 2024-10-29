Exploring Prefabrication: Challenges and Possibilities with Parkside Carvoeira

Every innovation brings with it frictions, disruptions, and, above all, learnings. In the construction industry—a sector historically resistant to change—new construction systems are often met with some skepticism, requiring careful analysis of the challenges that arise. The wood frame system, widely adopted in countries such as the United States, Japan, and Germany, has yet to gain significant popularity in Brazil due to factors that keep the sector labor-intensive and strongly tied to conventional masonry and concrete methods.

However, with the decreasing availability of labor and new demands for efficiency and sustainability, the construction sector has gradually begun to explore innovative alternatives. In this context, the Parkside Carvoeira building in Florianópolis stands out as a landmark of innovation, being the tallest wood frame building in Brazil. Developed in partnership with Desterro Arquitetos, Parkside, and the local construction company Tecverde, this pioneering project adopts the system as a sustainable and efficient solution to meet the needs of contemporary construction in the country.

The implementation of the system at Parkside Carvoeira required meticulous planning and careful preparation from the team involved. As noted by Felipe Cemin Finger, an architect at Desterro Arquitetos, the preliminary familiarity that the team had with innovative construction systems was essential for adapting the project to the Brazilian context and overcoming the complexities of the industrialized system.

Working with a construction system different from the traditional required a lot of research and study from our team. Understanding the possibilities and limitations of the system allowed us to design a building that interacts with its site, integrating with the city and meeting both programmatic and technical demands. - Felipe Cemin Finger.

The use of the modular and industrialized wood frame system resulted in significant time and resource savings, particularly with the prefabrication of the 290 panels. "All the panels, with the windows and electrical and plumbing installations already embedded, were manufactured in just 15 days and assembled on site in 9 days," highlighted Muller. In comparison to conventional methods, which would typically take an average of 18 months, Parkside was completed in 11 months, representing a leaner and more environmentally responsible approach.

This construction method also reduced solid waste by 90% and saved 85% of water. The sustainable approach was recognized, and the project earned the title of the second ESG building in Brazil at the GRI Awards 2023. Muller adds, "An industrialized project reduces the number of workers needed for construction and increases safety on site, as the method reduces workers' exposure to heights."

One of the main technical challenges of the project was the connection between the concrete base structure and the wood frame. According to Alexandre Muller from Parkside, this careful adaptation and planning process resulted in a robust building, prepared to withstand the structural and climatic demands of the site. Another challenge was accommodating the crane and trucks that transported the panels from Araucária (about 300 km away) to the 510 m² construction site without impacting local traffic. To address this, a specific layout was designed, and a specialized crane was hired to lift and assemble panels weighing up to 1 ton. This required an extremely dense transition slab to secure the entire wooden structure and withstand wind loads.

From the choice of land to solar orientation, Parkside Carvoeira was designed to maximize the comfort and energy efficiency of its occupants. "The spaces with the highest occupancy and the units are positioned to take advantage of the best solar orientation for the location, while transitional spaces are placed on the less favorable orientation facade," explain the architects from Desterro, highlighting the use of natural light and cross-ventilation to reduce reliance on mechanical systems and optimize thermal comfort. The suspended planters, designed to allow climbing vegetation to grow, add to the sustainable design by providing natural shading for openings and contributing to residents' well-being.

To address the specifics of the industrialized system and ensure cohesive alignment throughout the process, collaboration between the architecture team and the construction company was crucial. The BIM (Building Information Modeling) methodology was essential for this, allowing the team to anticipate incompatibilities and enhance coordination between disciplines.

An industrialized project demands the use of systems and design tools that enable the incorporation of information into a virtual model as close to reality as possible. - Felipe Finger

As Felipe Finger concludes, "Parkside Carvoeira exemplifies how industrialized construction systems can be visually appealing and highly integrated with the local context, demonstrating that industrialized construction doesn’t have to be monotonous or rigid, but can result in dynamic and sustainable design."

The use of wood frame technology allowed for the sequestration of 144 tons of CO2, reinforcing the project's commitment to sustainability. The selection of external finishes prioritized durable materials, such as textured facades and metal roofing on vertical volumes, while the interior was designed for comfort and performance, featuring laminate flooring, smooth plaster walls, and ceramic cladding in wet areas.

Although this technology is well-established in various markets, its implementation in Brazil leaves a significant legacy. The wood frame system, which utilizes lightweight wooden structures and prefabricated components, not only reduces construction time but also minimizes material waste, resulting in a more efficient and sustainable process. With superior thermal and acoustic performance, these industrialized construction methods can meet the growing demands for energy efficiency and residential comfort.

Furthermore, the use of wood as a primary material contributes to the reduction of the carbon footprint, promoting a more ecological approach in a sector historically reliant on materials such as concrete and steel. This experience shows that industrialized and sustainable construction methods can provide integrated solutions to the challenges of modern construction, especially in developing countries, where the need for accessible and sustainable housing is increasingly urgent. Thus, the Parkside Carvoeira building not only represents a technical advancement but also establishes a viable path for a more sustainable future in Brazilian civil construction.