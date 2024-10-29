Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects

Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects

Save

Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadePreschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - Image 3 of 22Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsPreschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadePreschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
Mount Pleasant, United States
  • Architects: Boyd Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mike Habat Photo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  General Shale, Jet Metals, Shaw, Wilsonart
  • Lead Architects: Lucas Boyd, Rachel Boyd
  • Design Team: Boyd Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: K.M. Powell Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Forsberg Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Live Oak Consultants
  • General Constructing: Willis Hagood Construction
  • City: Mount Pleasant
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Mike Habat Photo

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an expansion of the Chabad of Charleston's rapidly growing Preschool of the Arts. Shortly after completing the original building and launching the school, the program quickly outgrew the two classrooms to which it was designated. The leadership sought to double the attendance of the school while also maintaining the unique character of the site. Unfortunately, the open space on the 2.5-acre site was largely unbuildable due to the 11,000 SF existing building, the program's parking requirements, outdoor play area needs, extensive buffer yards, and protected wetlands.

Save this picture!
Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Mike Habat Photo
Save this picture!
Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - Image 21 of 22
Site Plan

As a result, the new structure had to be meticulously carved out of the one small pocket of viable space that remained between the original building and the street. This placement, however, did present several advantages including the opportunity to craft a new architectural presence near the site's entry. The new building also replaces the forward-most boundary of the children's outdoor play area, providing an increased sense of security. It is connected to the original building via a covered walkway that allows the existing structure's entrance to be maintained as the primary drop-off and check-in location for the children.

Save this picture!
Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Mike Habat Photo
Save this picture!
Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - Image 22 of 22
Plan
Save this picture!
Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - Image 9 of 22
© Mike Habat Photo
Save this picture!
Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mike Habat Photo

The new structure is intended to contrast the original building while still lending a cohesive architectural identity to the site. The decision to match the original building's material palette but to contrast its rectilinear silhouette is a direct reflection of this intent. The brick cladding is nearly an identical match to that of the original building. The color and tone of the standing seam metal panels reference that of the existing stained cypress cladding but eliminate the short-term maintenance concerns of wood siding.

Save this picture!
Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - Image 18 of 22
© Mike Habat Photo

The new building contains two new classrooms and the necessary supporting spaces. The classrooms have been articulated as separate volumes that are connected by an architecturally subservient "hyphen," which contains the bathrooms, storage, and the emergency exit vestibule. The rotated ridge lines of the classroom volumes create four distinct façade profiles and introduce a playful personality to an otherwise serious and ordered site. While the dimensions are identical, the south classroom contains an asymmetrical vaulted ceiling that accommodates a reading loft for the older children. Large storefront openings provide an abundance of daylight and maintain a visual connection to the outdoor play area and adjacent forested area. A simple, resilient, and natural-looking interior material palette was selected to allow the children, their toys, and their activities to ultimately animate the interior spaces.

Save this picture!
Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mike Habat Photo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mount Pleasant, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Boyd Architects
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenUnited States

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenUnited States
Cite: "Preschool of the Arts / Boyd Architects" 29 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022836/preschool-of-the-arts-boyd-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags