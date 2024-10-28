Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio

Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio

Save

Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio - Image 2 of 19Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, WindowsSint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio - Interior Photography, TableSint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio - Image 5 of 19Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Offices
Saint-Josse-Ten-Noode, Belgium
  • Stability Engineer: L.A.B.E.A.U.
  • Wood Structures: atelier Meuma, atelier Hanssens
  • City: Saint-Josse-Ten-Noode
  • Country: Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio - Image 2 of 19
© Severin Malaud

Text description provided by the architects. We discovered a charming garden house at the end of a garden in Brussels.

Save this picture!
Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Windows
© Severin Malaud
Save this picture!
Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio - Image 18 of 19
Sketch 3
Save this picture!
Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio - Image 5 of 19
© Severin Malaud

The existing structure is beautiful but beyond saving, so we draw inspiration from it and start anew. We work with three planes: the facade, the roof, and the cabinetry.

Save this picture!
Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Severin Malaud
Save this picture!
Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Severin Malaud

These three planes are organized into a structural rhythm of 5 x 5 x 5 meters, coming together at a single construction node. In this way, we create the new drawing room as if it were a piece of furniture.

Save this picture!
Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Severin Malaud

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
wissel architectuur studio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesBelgium

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesBelgium
Cite: "Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio" 28 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022804/sint-joost-drawing-atelier-wissel-architectuur-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags