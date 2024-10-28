Sint-Joost Drawing Atelier / wissel architectuur studio

+ 14

Stability Engineer: L.A.B.E.A.U.

Wood Structures: atelier Meuma, atelier Hanssens

City: Saint-Josse-Ten-Noode

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. We discovered a charming garden house at the end of a garden in Brussels.

The existing structure is beautiful but beyond saving, so we draw inspiration from it and start anew. We work with three planes: the facade, the roof, and the cabinetry.

These three planes are organized into a structural rhythm of 5 x 5 x 5 meters, coming together at a single construction node. In this way, we create the new drawing room as if it were a piece of furniture.