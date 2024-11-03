Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Sahy House / H2C Arquitetura

Sahy House / H2C Arquitetura

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Praia Barra do Sahy, Brazil
  Architects: H2C Arquitetura
  Area: 200
  Year: 2023
  Lead Architect: Helena Camargo
  Architects: Victor Algranti, Amanda Wensko, Luis Fernando
  Builder: Gabriel Nascimento
  Structural Reinforcements: Reyolando Brasil
  Wood Consultancy: Alan Dias, Braston, Suvinil
  Landscape: H2C + Marc Le Breton + Bruno Moreno
  City: Praia Barra do Sahy
  Country: Brazil
Sahy House / H2C Arquitetura
© Ricardo Faiani

Text description provided by the architects. The uneven terrain and dense native vegetation of the Atlantic forest present unique challenges and opportunities for architectural design. To navigate the complexities of the site, a structural solution utilizing wooden tree pillars was selected, which not only provides stability but also creates a harmonious relationship with the surrounding environment. The existing old house on the property informed the design, with its masonry and foundations serving as the backbone of the current project.

Sahy House / H2C Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ricardo Faiani

To enhance the living experience, a terrace encircling the main house was introduced, fostering a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. This terrace acts as a threshold, blurring the lines between the built environment and the lush landscape, allowing residents to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Atlantic forest.

Sahy House / H2C Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ricardo Faiani
Sahy House / H2C Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Ricardo Faiani

In addition to the primary residence, an annex volume, referred to as the "tiny house," was designed. This exploration of minimal living units embodies the principle of fragmentation, where each space serves a distinct purpose while contributing to an overarching sense of unity. The living room, characterized by its expansive openings, serves as a fluid transition between inside and outside, inviting the surrounding nature into the heart of the home.

Sahy House / H2C Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows
© Ricardo Faiani

The landscaping strategy prioritizes the preservation of endemic species, ensuring that existing fruit trees, such as cacao, carambola, jabuticaba, and banana trees, remain intact. These trees contribute to the local ecosystem and attract a diverse array of birdlife, enhancing the property's biodiversity.

Sahy House / H2C Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Ricardo Faiani
Sahy House / H2C Arquitetura
Planta baixa
Planta baixa
Sahy House / H2C Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Table
© Ricardo Faiani

Generous natural lighting and ventilation permeate the design, allowing the house to open fully to the terrace. This terrace has evolved into a serene viewpoint, offering breathtaking vistas of the sea while integrating the built environment into the enchanting landscape of the Atlantic forest.

Sahy House / H2C Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Forest, Handrail
© Ricardo Faiani

H2C Arquitetura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
"Sahy House / H2C Arquitetura" [Casa Sahy / H2C Arquitetura] 03 Nov 2024. ArchDaily.

