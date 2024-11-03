Sahy House / H2C Arquitetura

+ 18

Houses • Praia Barra do Sahy, Brazil Architects: H2C Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Lead Architect: Helena Camargo

Architects: Victor Algranti, Amanda Wensko, Luis Fernando

Builder: Gabriel Nascimento

Structural Reinforcements: Reyolando Brasil

Wood Consultancy: Alan Dias, Braston, Suvinil

Landscape: H2C + Marc Le Breton + Bruno Moreno

City: Praia Barra do Sahy

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The uneven terrain and dense native vegetation of the Atlantic forest present unique challenges and opportunities for architectural design. To navigate the complexities of the site, a structural solution utilizing wooden tree pillars was selected, which not only provides stability but also creates a harmonious relationship with the surrounding environment. The existing old house on the property informed the design, with its masonry and foundations serving as the backbone of the current project.

To enhance the living experience, a terrace encircling the main house was introduced, fostering a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. This terrace acts as a threshold, blurring the lines between the built environment and the lush landscape, allowing residents to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Atlantic forest.

In addition to the primary residence, an annex volume, referred to as the "tiny house," was designed. This exploration of minimal living units embodies the principle of fragmentation, where each space serves a distinct purpose while contributing to an overarching sense of unity. The living room, characterized by its expansive openings, serves as a fluid transition between inside and outside, inviting the surrounding nature into the heart of the home.

The landscaping strategy prioritizes the preservation of endemic species, ensuring that existing fruit trees, such as cacao, carambola, jabuticaba, and banana trees, remain intact. These trees contribute to the local ecosystem and attract a diverse array of birdlife, enhancing the property's biodiversity.

Generous natural lighting and ventilation permeate the design, allowing the house to open fully to the terrace. This terrace has evolved into a serene viewpoint, offering breathtaking vistas of the sea while integrating the built environment into the enchanting landscape of the Atlantic forest.