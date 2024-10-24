Ombak House / Arti Design Studio

-
Architects: Arti Design Studio
- Area: 568 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Mario Wibowo
-
Manufacturers: Owens Corning, Arturo Unique Flooring, Batagapit, Daikin, Dekkson Lock, Dulux, Infiniti, Jaya Board, Kohler, Magnus Aluminium, Milan Ecowood, Reywood, Sawdust Furniture, Sehati, Simon, Skayu, Toto, Tuscany Marble
-
Lead Architects: Raynaldo Theodore, Natasha Astari
- Design Team: Muhammad Farhan
- Technical Team: Haqeem Hisyam
- Structural Engineering: PT. Harmoni Bangun Sejahtera
- General Contractor: PT. Adi Surya Konstruksi
- Civil Consultant: PT. Artha Prada Grup
- Project Quantity Surveyors: PT. Estimatika Kalkulasi Indogriya
- Lighting Consultants: Erreluce
- City: Kecamatan Mampang Prapatan
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by a global ethos of comfort, safety, and peace, our design integrates multiple terraces, allowing nature to flourish within the home. the idea is to reclaim nature and the land that is usually found in the backyard of the typical house in south east Asia where families typically spend their time and move it to the rooftop of each house. The rooftop's open space offers residents the chance to participate in outdoor activities while taking in the view.
The semi-public open space located on the rooftop is called The Ombak. 'Ombak,' meaning ocean waves in Bahasa, inspires these forms, which help mitigate the heat island effect while generating a comfortable passive microclimate underneath. This dual strategy will also shape an identity for sustainable urban living. which results from reclaiming the backyard space and placing it on the roof, is an effort to enhance the sense of community among all the residents. Each rooftop is designed with consideration of the sun's direction, creating wave-like curves that not only provide shade but also symbolize the availability of public space throughout the house.
Additionally, the shaded rooftop space helps reduce the heat entering the house, making the home more comfortable and reducing the need for air conditioning and artificial light, thus promoting sustainable living for a better future.
This advantage of open space makes these homes not only a place to live but also a new symbol of sustainable living by integrating natural, social, environmental, and future factors. This makes the house unity with Arti's global concept of conversation for the future and creates a better world than before.