World
Ombak House / Arti Design Studio

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kecamatan Mampang Prapatan, Indonesia
  Architects: Arti Design Studio
  Area: 568
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Mario Wibowo
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Owens Corning, Arturo Unique Flooring, Batagapit, Daikin, Dekkson Lock, Dulux, Infiniti, Jaya Board, Kohler, Magnus Aluminium, Milan Ecowood, Reywood, Sawdust Furniture, Sehati, Simon, Skayu, Toto, Tuscany Marble
  Lead Architects: Raynaldo Theodore, Natasha Astari
  Design Team: Muhammad Farhan
  Technical Team: Haqeem Hisyam
  Structural Engineering: PT. Harmoni Bangun Sejahtera
  General Contractor: PT. Adi Surya Konstruksi
  Civil Consultant: PT. Artha Prada Grup
  Project Quantity Surveyors: PT. Estimatika Kalkulasi Indogriya
  Lighting Consultants: Erreluce
  City: Kecamatan Mampang Prapatan
  Country: Indonesia
Ombak House / Arti Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by a global ethos of comfort, safety, and peace, our design integrates multiple terraces, allowing nature to flourish within the home. the idea is to reclaim nature and the land that is usually found in the backyard of the typical house in south east Asia where families typically spend their time and move it to the rooftop of each house. The rooftop's open space offers residents the chance to participate in outdoor activities while taking in the view. 

Ombak House / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Mario Wibowo
Ombak House / Arti Design Studio - Image 24 of 34
Section A
Ombak House / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Mario Wibowo

The semi-public open space located on the rooftop is called The Ombak. 'Ombak,' meaning ocean waves in Bahasa, inspires these forms, which help mitigate the heat island effect while generating a comfortable passive microclimate underneath. This dual strategy will also shape an identity for sustainable urban living. which results from reclaiming the backyard space and placing it on the roof, is an effort to enhance the sense of community among all the residents. Each rooftop is designed with consideration of the sun's direction, creating wave-like curves that not only provide shade but also symbolize the availability of public space throughout the house. 

Ombak House / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Glass, Windows
© Mario Wibowo
Ombak House / Arti Design Studio - Image 19 of 34
Plan - Ground Floor
Ombak House / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Mario Wibowo

Additionally, the shaded rooftop space helps reduce the heat entering the house, making the home more comfortable and reducing the need for air conditioning and artificial light, thus promoting sustainable living for a better future. 

Ombak House / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Mario Wibowo
Ombak House / Arti Design Studio - Image 29 of 34
Exploded Axo
Ombak House / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mario Wibowo

This advantage of open space makes these homes not only a place to live but also a new symbol of sustainable living by integrating natural, social, environmental, and future factors. This makes the house unity with Arti's global concept of conversation for the future and creates a better world than before. 

Ombak House / Arti Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mario Wibowo

Cite: "Ombak House / Arti Design Studio" 24 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022652/ombak-house-arti-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

