Ombak House / Arti Design Studio

Houses • Kecamatan Mampang Prapatan, Indonesia Architects: Arti Design Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 568 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Mario Wibowo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project

Lead Architects: Raynaldo Theodore, Natasha Astari

Design Team: Muhammad Farhan

Technical Team: Haqeem Hisyam

Structural Engineering: PT. Harmoni Bangun Sejahtera

General Contractor: PT. Adi Surya Konstruksi

Civil Consultant: PT. Artha Prada Grup

Project Quantity Surveyors: PT. Estimatika Kalkulasi Indogriya

Lighting Consultants: Erreluce

City: Kecamatan Mampang Prapatan

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by a global ethos of comfort, safety, and peace, our design integrates multiple terraces, allowing nature to flourish within the home. the idea is to reclaim nature and the land that is usually found in the backyard of the typical house in south east Asia where families typically spend their time and move it to the rooftop of each house. The rooftop's open space offers residents the chance to participate in outdoor activities while taking in the view.

The semi-public open space located on the rooftop is called The Ombak. 'Ombak,' meaning ocean waves in Bahasa, inspires these forms, which help mitigate the heat island effect while generating a comfortable passive microclimate underneath. This dual strategy will also shape an identity for sustainable urban living. which results from reclaiming the backyard space and placing it on the roof, is an effort to enhance the sense of community among all the residents. Each rooftop is designed with consideration of the sun's direction, creating wave-like curves that not only provide shade but also symbolize the availability of public space throughout the house.

Additionally, the shaded rooftop space helps reduce the heat entering the house, making the home more comfortable and reducing the need for air conditioning and artificial light, thus promoting sustainable living for a better future.

This advantage of open space makes these homes not only a place to live but also a new symbol of sustainable living by integrating natural, social, environmental, and future factors. This makes the house unity with Arti's global concept of conversation for the future and creates a better world than before.