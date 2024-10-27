Kofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio

+ 18

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Kofan Coffee Shop epitomizes the essence of third-wave coffee culture nestled in the heart of Kremenchuk. Our establishment is meticulously curated to immerse patrons in a coffee odyssey, fostering moments of conviviality and introspection within the rich tapestry of sensory experiences. Challenge - We endeavor to craft an ambiance reminiscent of the visual allure and comfort akin to being nestled within a cappuccino cup—a sanctuary where distractions melt away, allowing for an uninterrupted embrace of life's most delightful moments.

Kofan-man - Upon approaching our coffee haven, visitors are greeted by the whimsical sight of a cappuccino man statue adorning the adjacent square. This street art serves as a playful prelude, setting the stage for a coffee-centric journey that continues as patrons encounter a similar character welcoming them at the entrance of Kofan. Monocolor - Walls, ceiling, wooden floor, furniture, lamps, and interior items - everything here is matched to a single cappuccino tone. To avoid distractions and to envelop you in a pleasant taste mood. This minimalist principle allows you to focus on the inner feeling of the coffee-drinking process without distractions. The texture of the walls and ceiling is also special - it is uneven and voluminous, visually and tactilely. It looks like layers of espresso and milk in a cappuccino cup.

Pattern - Just like a cappuccino cup is decorated with elegant latte art, our space is distinguished by a three-dimensional ornament on the central wall. This is a signature Makhno pattern, a mosaic based on Ukrainian embroidery, which adds warmth and authenticity to the interior. Technology - Kofan employs coffee masters with a deep understanding of the processes, the best products, and equipment. Professionals also need an appropriate workspace. That's why we made the bar counter and barista's corner from chrome-plated steel. This is the most convenient solution for open kitchens, and it looks perfectly convincing. It also looks like a shiny chrome spoon in a cup of coffee.

Delicious little things - Like a dessert to go with your cappuccino. Cute details that do not immediately catch your eye, but interact with you, radiating noble friendliness. There's the fancy solid wood furniture, the three charismatic Garlic lamps by Makhno above the tables, and the long ceramic Fleita lamps from our upcoming collection that are already lighting the barista's work area. Kofan Coffee Shop may be petite in size, but its atmosphere is palpably atmospheric, cocooning guests in a comforting embrace akin to a snug blanket. Regardless of the tumult outside, within these walls, there exists only the serene ambiance of one's favorite cappuccino mood. Kofan Coffee Shop epitomizes the essence of third-wave coffee culture nestled in the heart of Kremenchuk. Our establishment is meticulously curated to immerse patrons in a coffee odyssey, fostering moments of conviviality and introspection within the rich tapestry of sensory experiences.