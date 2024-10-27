Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Ukraine
  5. Kofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio

Kofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio

Save

Kofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsKofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairKofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, WindowsKofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, TableKofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop
Kremenchuk, Ukraine
  • Architects: Makhno Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  43
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Makhno Studio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Kofan Coffee Shop epitomizes the essence of third-wave coffee culture nestled in the heart of Kremenchuk. Our establishment is meticulously curated to immerse patrons in a coffee odyssey, fostering moments of conviviality and introspection within the rich tapestry of sensory experiences. Challenge - We endeavor to craft an ambiance reminiscent of the visual allure and comfort akin to being nestled within a cappuccino cup—a sanctuary where distractions melt away, allowing for an uninterrupted embrace of life's most delightful moments.

Save this picture!
Kofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Makhno Studio
Save this picture!
Kofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio - Image 23 of 23
Plan
Save this picture!
Kofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

Kofan-man - Upon approaching our coffee haven, visitors are greeted by the whimsical sight of a cappuccino man statue adorning the adjacent square. This street art serves as a playful prelude, setting the stage for a coffee-centric journey that continues as patrons encounter a similar character welcoming them at the entrance of Kofan. Monocolor - Walls, ceiling, wooden floor, furniture, lamps, and interior items - everything here is matched to a single cappuccino tone. To avoid distractions and to envelop you in a pleasant taste mood. This minimalist principle allows you to focus on the inner feeling of the coffee-drinking process without distractions. The texture of the walls and ceiling is also special - it is uneven and voluminous, visually and tactilely. It looks like layers of espresso and milk in a cappuccino cup.

Save this picture!
Kofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio - Interior Photography, Table
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

Pattern - Just like a cappuccino cup is decorated with elegant latte art, our space is distinguished by a three-dimensional ornament on the central wall. This is a signature Makhno pattern, a mosaic based on Ukrainian embroidery, which adds warmth and authenticity to the interior. Technology - Kofan employs coffee masters with a deep understanding of the processes, the best products, and equipment. Professionals also need an appropriate workspace. That's why we made the bar counter and barista's corner from chrome-plated steel. This is the most convenient solution for open kitchens, and it looks perfectly convincing. It also looks like a shiny chrome spoon in a cup of coffee.

Save this picture!
Kofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio - Image 10 of 23
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

Delicious little things - Like a dessert to go with your cappuccino. Cute details that do not immediately catch your eye, but interact with you, radiating noble friendliness. There's the fancy solid wood furniture, the three charismatic Garlic lamps by Makhno above the tables, and the long ceramic Fleita lamps from our upcoming collection that are already lighting the barista's work area. Kofan Coffee Shop may be petite in size, but its atmosphere is palpably atmospheric, cocooning guests in a comforting embrace akin to a snug blanket. Regardless of the tumult outside, within these walls, there exists only the serene ambiance of one's favorite cappuccino mood. Kofan Coffee Shop epitomizes the essence of third-wave coffee culture nestled in the heart of Kremenchuk. Our establishment is meticulously curated to immerse patrons in a coffee odyssey, fostering moments of conviviality and introspection within the rich tapestry of sensory experiences.

Save this picture!
Kofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
Courtesy of Makhno Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kremenchuk, Ukraine

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Makhno Studio
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopUkraine

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopUkraine
Cite: "Kofan Coffee Shop / Makhno Studio" 27 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022646/kofan-coffee-shop-makhno-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags