A Shelter in the Forest / Espacio & Luz Arquitectos

Program: Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Attic room, Guest room and Outdoor area.

City: Manta

Country: Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. The project is in the Pacoche rainforest, a natural environment where the lush vegetation meets the sea breeze, creating a unique microclimate, with its thick vegetation and the constant presence of fog, an almost intact refuge where the sound of birds and howler monkeys accompanies visitors in their exploration of the trails, inviting them to immerse themselves in the rich biodiversity that characterizes the place. The atmosphere of Pacoche varies between foggy and rainy days and sunny days, providing a diverse and enriching experience for those seeking a deep connection with nature.

The client, delighted with this setting, commissioned the creation of a cabin that would not only visually blend into the landscape, but also respect and enhance the ecosystem. Initially inspired by the idea of ​​a tree house, the design evolved into a shelter on dry land, surrounded by trees, that would blend into the natural surroundings, creating a calm and welcoming space. A crucial aspect of the design was the incorporation of feng shui principles, carefully orienting spaces and accesses to align them with the energy of the place and the client themselves. Every detail, from the arrangement of doors and windows to the choice of materials, was thought out to foster an atmosphere of balance and harmony.

The central architectural idea was to conceive the cabin as an extension of the landscape, using a minimalist approach and natural materials that would not only respect the environment, but also accentuate the beauty of the forest. The structure is raised on a cement plinth, adapting to the slope of the terrain, which not only protects the cabin from humidity, but also ensures its durability and stability. Wood, brick, and steel were combined to create a structure that is at once solid, warm, and visually appealing to keep the focus on the serenity of the surroundings.

The design also prioritized the integration of the cabin with its surroundings through large windows that allow in abundant natural light and offer panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The sloped roof, clad with cubiteja panels to withstand inclement weather, while polyurethane foam panels and pine planks inside ensure efficient insulation and a cozy aesthetic.

The project not only seeks to be a refuge in the middle of nature, but a sanctuary where architecture and environment coexist in perfect harmony, offering a serene and introspective space for the enjoyment of nature in its purest state.