Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. 101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture

101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture

Save

101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Image 4 of 24101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ueda, Japan
  • Architects: 1110 Office for Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  101
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  NEW LIGHT POTTERY, toolbox
  • Lead Architect: Hiroto Kawaguchi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the outskirts of Ueda in Nagano prefecture, this traditional wooden house was bought by the clients as a weekend house as well as a future retirement house. At first, the existing building was of no interest as the clients wanted to dismantle it and build a new house on the plot. However, after a first site visit, we began questioning this strategy as we discovered an interesting dwelling that was displaying a well-made traditional craftsmanship.

Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Image 21 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor

In the process of dismantling the walls, we discovered that the wooden structure was not only of rare beauty and artisanship but that they were marked by their date and that before long it would be their 100th anniversary. This discovery made up our minds and we decided to restore, re-visit, update and protect rather than destroy, to give a historical landmark to this ever-changing context.

Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa

By carefully understanding the needed surface for the client's program, we verified the existing structure and restored it when needed while decreasing the footprint of the overall dwelling. Thanks to the knowledge of the local shrine carpenters we drew new plans that were maximizing the amount of openings without the need for too many load-bearing walls.

Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Image 4 of 24
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Image 24 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Sink, Countertop, Beam, Windows, Chair
© Kenta Hasegawa

The house turns around a central wall where shelves and stairs are placed. That central focal point is not only of structural importance as it holds the structural reinforcements but also stresses the north/south partition of the overall layout. From that central point, we arranged the study on the north side looking up at a beautiful field in the foreground and at chains of mountains in the background. The south side spaces house the living room and dining room and open up to a wooden deck and peaceful adjacent garden. The attic space on the second floor was also rethought in order to not only house three bedrooms but also bring light to the whole house with a new atrium space. The ceilings of the ground floor's study are made of acrylic panels so as to create a continuum of reflecting lights between the garden and the second-floor atrium.

Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

Overall, the result is a flexible structure that maximizes openings so as to create large perspectives as well as creating very bright spaces. This structure enables the clients to transform their house into an exhibition space when needed, as well as a guesthouse when they are not around.

Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Image 17 of 24
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Image 23 of 24
South Elevation

With this project, we aimed to create an example of a simple and uncostly refurbishment, in order to protect rather than destroy, so the house can hopefully live another 100 years. The house has won the 2022 Nagano Prefecture's Architectural Award in the preservation category as well as the 2023 prize of excellence of the Japanese Association House Renovation.

Save this picture!
101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
1110 Office for Architecture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "101 Years House / 1110 Office for Architecture" 23 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022641/101-years-house-1110-office-for-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags