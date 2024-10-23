17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture

+ 34

Residential Architecture • Boulogne-Billancourt, France Architects: Déchelette Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Salem Mostefaoui

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Terrio

Lead Architects: Philibert Déchelette, Emmanuelle Déchelette

Design Team: Déchelette Architecture

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Axoé

General Constructing: STM-LBTP

City: Boulogne-Billancourt

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. In January 2021, Déchelette Architecture won a competition launched by Seine Ouest Habitat et Patrimoine to design a building at 17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées in Boulogne-Billancourt.

The program is clear: to conceive a four-story building with eight social housing units and a shop using a wooden structure that promotes the use of environmentally friendly materials

The project stands out for its design, which is marked by simplicity. Déchelette Architecture takes great care to use as many unprocessed and bio-sourced materials as possible without compromising the comfort of the residents.

To meet these ambitions, the architects have designed a building with a raw earth façade and a stone base on the street side, and a wooden façade on the garden side. The use of self-supporting raw earth across four levels of the façade is a first for collective housing in France.