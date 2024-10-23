Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture

17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - Image 4 of 3917 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Boulogne-Billancourt, France
  • Architects: Déchelette Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Salem Mostefaoui
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Terrio
  • Lead Architects: Philibert Déchelette, Emmanuelle Déchelette
  • Design Team: Déchelette Architecture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Axoé
  • General Constructing: STM-LBTP
  • City: Boulogne-Billancourt
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Salem Mostefaoui

Text description provided by the architects. In January 2021, Déchelette Architecture won a competition launched by Seine Ouest Habitat et Patrimoine to design a building at 17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées in Boulogne-Billancourt.

17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Salem Mostefaoui
17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - Image 33 of 39
Axonometry
17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Salem Mostefaoui

The program is clear: to conceive a four-story building with eight social housing units and a shop using a wooden structure that promotes the use of environmentally friendly materials

17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - Interior Photography, Door
© Salem Mostefaoui
17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - Image 34 of 39
Plan
17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - Image 4 of 39
© Salem Mostefaoui

The project stands out for its design, which is marked by simplicity. Déchelette Architecture takes great care to use as many unprocessed and bio-sourced materials as possible without compromising the comfort of the residents.

17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade
© Salem Mostefaoui

To meet these ambitions, the architects have designed a building with a raw earth façade and a stone base on the street side, and a wooden façade on the garden side. The use of self-supporting raw earth across four levels of the façade is a first for collective housing in France.

17 Rue des Quatre-Cheminées Residence / Déchelette Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Salem Mostefaoui

Address:Boulogne-Billancourt, France

