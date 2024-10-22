Sforzacosta Preschool / BDR bureau

+ 31

Design Team Partners: Alberto Bottero, Simona Della Rocca,

Design Team Collaborators: Morena Gagliardi, Alina Salahoru

Construction Supervision: Paolo Bianchi

Structures: Andrea Montagna

Systems: Gianluca Serpilli, Fabio Serpilli

Pedagogue: Serafino Carli

Exterior Arrangements: Papa Enrico

Construction Company: Subissati

Systems Engineering: Bioedil Progetti

City: Sforzacosta

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Designed based on simple typological characteristics and construction solutions, the new preschool is built in wood and consists of a series of disjointed volumes organized beneath an ample pitched roof. The building provides an open educational environment where the interconnectedness of spaces and the relationship between indoor and outdoor areas are part of an educational experience aimed at providing children with numerous opportunities for discovery. Constructed in 150 days, the building spans an area of 600 square meters. Since January 2024, it has been accommodating approximately 70 children, divided into 2 preschool sections and 1 nursery section. The project is part of the redevelopment program promoted by ABF (Andrea Bocelli Foundation) in collaboration with the Municipality of Macerata.

The project involves the construction of a small preschool catering to children aged 0-6, as part of a larger initiative to revitalize a school complex in Macerata, in the district of Sforzacosta. With the aim of turning contextual constraints - such as a small plot of land and tight construction timelines - into opportunities, the BDR bureau's project adheres to simple typological and construction characteristics.

The new building takes shape through a system of seemingly disjointed solids and voids, connected by a large pitched roof that defines the footprint of the school and creates a series of threshold spaces between indoor and outdoor environments. The arrangement of three small, independent, and separate volumes, housing classrooms, offices, and facilities, creates a sequence of spaces with varied forms and proportions. The result is a porous system that seamlessly integrates with the garden through oblique views facilitated by changes in the roof section. The articulation of spaces becomes evident at transitional junctures, where the seamless flow between environments is highlighted. Within these 'intermediate' spaces bridging the classrooms, various architectural elements—such as a striking portal, a skylight illuminating a double-height area, and a solitary column—emerge as focal points, inviting exploration and discovery due to their deliberate placement and size.

The building accommodates spaces for welcoming families, children, teachers, and educators, along with a music workshop, a sensory workshop for exploring smells and tastes, and a library. Within the same area, children can also share mealtime, as the facility is equipped with a fully functional kitchen. The structure is made entirely of wood. The walls of the internal volumes, as well as the entire façade perimeter, constitute the vertical structures constructed using the platform frame system. The transparency of the facades allows for the regular rhythm of the vertical supports to be visible from the outside. The setback of the facade, resulting from the rotation of the volumes, creates generous covered spaces that also contribute to the passive functioning of the building. Constructed with entirely recyclable materials, the project has a near-zero energy impact.

The new preschool is part of the school redevelopment project in Sforzacosta, stemming from a competition held in 2022. It's a facet of an initiative led by the ABF Andrea Bocelli Foundation in collaboration with the Municipality of Macerata, aimed at addressing the shortage of educational spaces in the area. The project, comprising several phases, witnessed the completion of the preschool in 2023. The next phase involves the completion of the Educational Hub, which includes the renovation of primary school buildings and the gymnasium in 2024.