Parametric Architecture November Workshops

We are thrilled to announce our upcoming November workshops in collaboration with our ArchDaily Pluspartner, Parametric Architecture. These workshops have been thoughtfully curated to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts by providing them with the latest insights and skills in the dynamic realm of parametric design. Guided by industry experts and visionaries, these immersive sessions will explore cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and practical applications, creating an inspiring and dynamic learning environment where participants can take their design expertise to unprecedented levels.

As a token of our appreciation, ArchDaily Plus will be entitled to exclusive benefits, including special discounts on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture and one complimentary monthly workshop. Your commitment to advancing architectural innovation seamlessly aligns with the enriching experiences that these workshops promise to deliver. Stay tuned for more information on how you can fully unlock your creative potential and embark on an exciting journey of design exploration in November.

Sculpture Synergy with VR is a 2-day workshop that explores the integration of VR sculpting with AI-powered creativity, advanced texturing techniques, and professional-grade video production. In today's rapidly evolving creative landscape, blending human artistry with artificial intelligence can unlock new realms of possibility. This workshop is designed for artists and designers looking to enhance their VR sculpting skills using tools like Gravity Sketch, Substance Modeler, and Substance Painter while integrating AI-driven inspiration through Krea.ai. Participants will learn how to bring their creations to life by producing high-quality video outputs using Unreal Engine 5.

Instructor: Christian Venables

Date: November 9 – 10, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 19:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: November 8th, 2024

The workshop is designed to provide a deep understanding of a professional workflow applicable to various scales and design contexts. Participants will learn how to create fully parametric-informed 3D models using Rhino and Grasshopper, which can efficiently improve the design processes from concept development to detailed facade design. During the workshop, attendees will explore the key aspects of typical shell and core design, from geometry set out to facade detailing. They will learn to manage design complexity by developing a BIM-Like, model within the Rhino environment. Using Elefront, participants will learn how to combine geometric and non-geometric data and how to interrelate them to ensure a smooth transition across multiple design iterations and different levels of detail. Storing metadata inside Rhino objects allows for splitting a complex process into manageable parts, facilitating various users' use of them for further development. With this approach, participants will automate repetitive tasks and minimize errors inherent in manual modeling.

Instructor: Martina Rosati

Date: November 16 – 17, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: November 16th, 2024

This course will focus on creating organic shapes and temporary architecture, emphasizing how to animate these designs through video. You will learn to generate stunning visuals from 3D models created in Grasshopper and explore how to combine these models with images from Midjourney. We will cover the process of transforming these concepts into engaging animated experiences. This workshop will explore using AI tools like Midjourney, Luma AI, and Runway Gen 3 to bring ephemeral architecture and ethereal sculptures to life. Participants will learn to create images from scratch with Midjourney, utilizing pre-prepared 3D models in Grasshopper that will be shared for greater efficiency. Additionally, we will employ Meshy and Hyperhuman to produce 3D models from AI-generated images, allowing students to explore new creative dimensions. By harnessing these technologies, you will uncover the power of visual storytelling in architecture.

Instructor: Arturo Del Razo Montiel

Date: November 23 – 24, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: November 22nd, 2024

"AI-Driven Design Practice 2.0" will provide a practical framework for incorporating artificial intelligence into various stages of the design process. From early concept generation to more refined phases, AI can significantly enhance creativity and efficiency. Participants will learn how to strategically use SDXL in their workflows, covering text-to-image image-to-image techniques, the basics of video generation, and an introduction to LoRA training. The hands-on sessions will focus on integrating these tools seamlessly into design practice, offering practical insights that elevate both precision and innovation. The workshop will focus on real-world applications that participants can implement immediately in their current design projects, ensuring a seamless integration of AI tools into existing workflows.

Instructor: Cas Esbach

Date: November 30 – December 1, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: November 29th, 2024

