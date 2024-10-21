Qatar: Morphogenesis of a Pearl – 2024 Year-End Conference & Design Awards

Save this picture! Courtesy of The American Institute of Architects (AIA)

The American Institute of Architects, Middle East Chapter, opens entries for its 11th Year-End Conference and Design Awards, set to take place in the vibrant city of Doha, Qatar, between the 22nd and 23rd of November, 2024. This prestigious event will gather thought leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to explore the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the design field with a focus on Qatar's remarkable development.

Theme: "Qatar: Morphogenesis of a Pearl"

This year's theme, "Qatar: Morphogenesis of a Pearl," reflects the unique evolution of the nation's architecture, which mirrors its rapid growth and global ambitions. The architectural landscape of Qatar showcases a dynamic blend of traditional influences and modern design, embodying the country's rich cultural heritage while striving to establish itself as a global hub.

The conference will explore how Qatar's urban fabric serves as a bold and inspiring example of unity in diversity. Over the past four decades, Qatar has transformed from a humble pearl and fishing village to a modern metropolis characterized by innovative and futuristic architecture. This gathering provides a platform to analyze the architectonics of this transformation, emphasizing how various buildings reflect Qatar's identity and heritage and meets functional, climatic and sustainability demands across both small- and large-scale projects.

A significant focus will be placed on the role of sustainability in shaping Qatar.'s environment. With the country's rapid development, understanding sustainable practices is crucial for creating spaces that are both functional and responsible.

AIA Middle East Design Awards

The AIA Middle East Chapter is accepting entries for the 2024 AIA Middle East Design awards. This annual program recognizes excellence in various areas including architecture, interior architecture, urban design and unbuilt projects undertaken by our chapter's members. Such recognition not only honors the architects involved but elevates the entire profession while enhancing public awareness and appreciation for outstanding design.

The awards program is exclusive to current members of AIA Middle East.

Important Dates:

Entry Form and Payment Deadline : October 25, 2024, by 11:59 PM Gulf Standard Time.

: October 25, 2024, by 11:59 PM Gulf Standard Time. Award Submission Deadline: November 1, 2024, by 11:59 PM Gulf Standard Time.

About The American Institute of Architects (AIA)

Founded in 1857 and based in Washington, D.C., the American Institute of Architects (AIA) is a leading professional membership association for licensed architects, emerging professionals, and allied partners. With nearly 300 state and local chapters along with an expanding number of international chapters, AIA advocates for architects and design professionals, monitors legislative issues impacting the public and the profession and promotes excellence in architectural design and technology.

AIA members form a vibrant community that shares knowledge and advocates for a collective vision to positively influence the profession, shape neighborhoods and enhance our world.

About The AIA Middle East Chapter (AIA ME)

Established in 2010, the AIA Middle East Chapter serves the professional interests of architects practicing in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. As the fifth international chapter of the AIA, it has rapidly grown to become the largest, boasting over 400 members.

Event Details:

Title: 2024 AIA ME Year-End Conference

Type: Conference

Website: AIA Middle East Conference

Organizers: The American Institute Of Architects (AIA) Middle East Chapter

Dates: November 22, 2024, 08:30 AM to November 23, 2024, 05:00 PM

Venue: Park Hyatt, Msheireb Downtown Doha, Qatar

Address: 2780 Wadi Msheireb St, Doha

Contact: megha.taneja@aiamiddleeast.org

Location : Google Maps.