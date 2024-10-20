Pavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE!

+ 15

Houses • Tunquen, Chile Architects: WHALE!

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 50 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Felipe Fontecilla

Architect In Charge: Branko Pavlovic, Luca Montanarella

Collaborator: Paloma González

Builders: Alex Gaete, Rodrigo Espinoza

City: Tunquen

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. A pavilion for good sleep requires an eastern orientation, to wake up with the morning sun.

For a truly restful sleep, total darkness is not necessary, but rather the muffled sound of the sea behind us and the weariness brought on by the deep view of the Casablanca estuary.

For a summer nap, it is essential to be within a ravine, feeling the coolness of a room without northern or western exposure, with fresh air currents crossing the space for a cool breath as if lying on a large floating bed over the wetland that envelops us, intoxicated and covered up to the neck, after celebrating the days, the nights, and the stars.

The proposal concentrates the architectural program into 35 m²: a bedroom, a living room with a kitchen, and a bathroom, all gathered in a single space near the main house, which the office completed a few years ago in Tunquén.

A semi-covered terrace, a darkroom for photography, and a storage room complete the project, which was developed entirely using pine wood.