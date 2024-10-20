Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Pavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Exterior PhotographyPavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Image 3 of 20Pavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows, GlassPavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WindowsPavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - More Images+ 15

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Tunquen, Chile
  Architects: WHALE!
  Area: 50
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Felipe Fontecilla
Pavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Exterior Photography
© Felipe Fontecilla

Text description provided by the architects. A pavilion for good sleep requires an eastern orientation, to wake up with the morning sun.

Pavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Image 9 of 20
© Felipe Fontecilla
Pavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Interior Photography
© Felipe Fontecilla
Pavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Image 10 of 20
© Felipe Fontecilla
Pavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Image 16 of 20
Axonometric View

For a truly restful sleep, total darkness is not necessary, but rather the muffled sound of the sea behind us and the weariness brought on by the deep view of the Casablanca estuary.

Pavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Exterior Photography
© Felipe Fontecilla

For a summer nap, it is essential to be within a ravine, feeling the coolness of a room without northern or western exposure, with fresh air currents crossing the space for a cool breath as if lying on a large floating bed over the wetland that envelops us, intoxicated and covered up to the neck, after celebrating the days, the nights, and the stars.

Pavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Felipe Fontecilla
Pavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Interior Photography
© Felipe Fontecilla

The proposal concentrates the architectural program into 35 m²: a bedroom, a living room with a kitchen, and a bathroom, all gathered in a single space near the main house, which the office completed a few years ago in Tunquén.

Pavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Image 17 of 20
Plan

A semi-covered terrace, a darkroom for photography, and a storage room complete the project, which was developed entirely using pine wood.

Pavilion for Good Sleep / WHALE! - Image 8 of 20
© Felipe Fontecilla

Project gallery

About this office
WHALE!
