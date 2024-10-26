Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. 146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio

146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio

146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Interior Photography146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 4 of 23146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Rasht, Iran
  • Architects: Farzad Haj Sharifi, Nastaran Nasiri, Shirin Tafazoli
  • Presentation Team: Parsa Batebi, Hossein Khorassani
  • Structure Engineer: Eng.Hasani
  • Electrical Engineer: Eng.Kanani
  • Construction: Eng. Shafie, Eng Mohajer Motamedi
  • City: Rasht
  • Country: Iran
146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. 146 Residential Building, located in the Golsar neighborhood of Rasht, is a residential apartment complex built on a 500-square-meter site. In terms of the project's program, the ground floor was dedicated to parking, and the fifth floor was allocated to the project's communal spaces, including recreational, fitness, and party rooms. This left the residential units to be single-unit apartments on the first to fourth floors.

146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 4 of 23
© Deed Studio
146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 23 of 23
Inside-Outside Diagram
146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Deed Studio

The organization of private, public, and semi-public areas in the project was achieved through sectional intervention, creating two breaks and establishing three levels. Vertical connections were positioned in a way that the entry to the residential units was from the middle level. In addition to the entrance, the sitting room, kitchen, and service kitchen were placed on this level. The southern level, which was lower, housed a public living room and guest bedroom, while the upper level on the northern side was dedicated to three master bedrooms.

146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 10 of 23
© Deed Studio
146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 20 of 23
5th Floor Plan
146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 11 of 23
© Deed Studio

The level differences led to the creation of a mezzanine on the northern side between the ground floor and the first floor, which was assigned to storage and caretaker spaces. On the fifth floor, these level differences influenced the spatial arrangement of the communal areas and their spatial qualities. On this floor, the middle level was transformed into a courtyard with different levels, allowing access to the upper level (party room) and the lower level (fitness area). This courtyard also provided views and natural light for both zones.

146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Deed Studio
146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 22 of 23
South Elevation
146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Deed Studio

Decisions regarding the facade often involve contradictions. For example, maximizing natural light and views calls for transparency, while privacy requires solidity. Balancing these dualities—such as transparency and solidity, as well as views from the inside versus outside (visibility and privacy)—are among the decisions that shaped the building's facade. Therefore, the design aimed to order the facade elements, considering the following terms:

  • as a dual-purpose element, the facade should not only be an exterior component, but also it should contribute to the "interior design" as well.
  • The facade should evolve from a two-dimensional element into a three-dimensional architectural component with spatial qualities.

146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 9 of 23
© Deed Studio

These considerations in the design allowed for a connection between the building's facade and the intermediary space of the terrace, linked to the residential units. This was achieved by using partition walls in the terraces to control light, adjust the views, and simultaneously ensure privacy.

146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Deed Studio

Adopting this approach resulted in a facade that is not just a definitive boundary separating the interior from the exterior or even a visual composition, but rather an intermediary space that facilitates the gradual transition from the interior to the exterior. This redefined the relationship between the residential space and the city through the urban facade.

146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Deed Studio

Project location

Address:Rasht, Iran

About this office
Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIran
Cite: "146 Residential Building / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio" 26 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022561/146-residential-building-pragmatica-architectural-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

