Sky Castle Kindergarten / SoBA

Educational Architecture, Kindergarten • Su Zhou Shi, China Architects: SoBA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 10000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Arch-Exist

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: CKS , Nippon Paint

Lead Architects: Ruo Wang, Haiyin Tang

Design Team: Chuanzhang Li, Zhexuan Liao, Yunxuan Xiao, Lu Kong

Architecture Offices: Suzhou Zhongxing Huahan Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

City: Su Zhou Shi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Kunshan Huaqiao, a key area in the Yangtze River Delta, has quickly transformed into a modern district with a global outlook. The client aims to establish a standout architectural feature, the Sky Castle Kindergarten, to showcase the area's openness and diversity while enriching spaces for children's learning and play. Inspired by the expansive sky, our design features "cloud" shapes that create a unique "Sky Castle" for kids, providing a sense of shelter from the surrounding high-rises and potential future developments.

The design includes various outdoor activity courtyards linked to classrooms, topped with a hyperbolic roof that resembles clouds, and a white façade that complements vibrant rainbow runways. The dreamy pink staircase meets fire safety codes while sparking children's imaginations. We've consolidated the main entrance, vehicle access, and fire exit on the eastern side to maximize the campus space, with parking to the north and logistics access to the west.

The "cloud" clusters are oriented to maximize natural light, with classrooms on the southern sides for plenty of sunshine. Administrative offices are located near the main entrance, and specialized classrooms are spread throughout the building. The roof design combines flat and double-curved surfaces, using parametric design to manage details during fabrication, keeping costs in check and simplifying construction. Outdoor spaces embrace a "rainbow" theme, featuring a semi-circular courtyard at the entrance and a central courtyard with sandpits and slides. A winding rainbow pathway encourages kids to run and play, with a nearby rest area for teachers.

The design focuses on children's development, incorporating accessible entrances, wide hallways, and age-appropriate features like low sinks and toilets. The flexible, spacious multipurpose area can accommodate a variety of activities and community gatherings. By involving relevant stakeholders in the design process, we create a sense of ownership among future users. To speed up construction, we modularized classroom units, and a smart building management system optimizes energy use. The landscape design includes a rainwater collection system, grey water recycling, and rain gardens to improve the environment, reduce stormwater runoff, and boost biodiversity within the kindergarten.