  MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos

MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos

MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos

Pato Branco, Brazil
  Architects: Michel Macedo Arquitetos
  Year:  2023
    Photographs:Eduardo Macarios
    Manufacturers:  BOLT Protensão
  Lead Architect: Michel Macedo
MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the edges of the urban perimeter, on a spacious and elevated plot, this residence emerges as a landmark of integration between architecture and landscape. Its privileged location allows residents to enjoy a panoramic view of the city, transforming the space into a true lookout that simultaneously serves as a refuge from urban hustle.

MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Eduardo Macarios

The architectural design was deeply influenced by this visual relationship. The construction's axis was carefully rotated towards the surrounding landscape, facilitating an innovative organization of internal spaces. The living areas and bedrooms were arranged on the same facade to maximize the perception of the view from various angles, promoting a sensory experience that transcends mere habitation.

MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Eduardo Macarios
MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Eduardo Macarios

In response to the client's request for a program that encompassed both a residence and a party area, the initial solution might suggest a separation into two distinct blocks. However, challenging traditional logic, the architecture opted for a single block characterized by the presence of a lush central void. This empty space, rich in vegetation, not only divides but also synergistically unites the distinct programs of the residence, establishing a harmonious dialogue between functions.

MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Eduardo Macarios

On one side of the void, we find the house itself, a cozy space that houses the bedrooms and service areas. On the other, the party area exudes a vibrant atmosphere, ideal for hosting friends and family. The living areas, surrounded by expansive glass surfaces, create a direct connection with the landscaped void, promoting a fluid integration of the various spaces in an organic manner. This transition is accentuated by two decks that serve as connecting elements, giving the residence a sense of unity and continuity.

MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos
© Eduardo Macarios

The fluidity of the environments not only enriches the aesthetic of the space but also contributes to the environmental quality of the house. Cross ventilation is optimized, allowing for efficient and healthy air circulation. Additionally, the abundance of natural light is filtered through a lush garden, softening the sun's incidence and mitigating excessive heat on the glass surfaces.

MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section

Although it is a single block, the house is positioned on the plot with remarkable delicacy. On the main façade, the structure appears to float, creating a lightness that contrasts with the solidity of the surroundings. At the same time, it respects the presence of existing trees, which become integral parts of the architectural composition, reinforcing the connection with nature.

MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Eduardo Macarios
MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos
Cross section
Cross section
MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos
© Eduardo Macarios

In this way, this residence not only engages with the urban landscape but also harmonizes with the surrounding ecosystem. The result is a home that balances contemporary design with warmth, creating a space where architecture becomes an extension of the natural environment.

MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Eduardo Macarios

Michel Macedo Arquitetos
Glass, Concrete

Residential Architecture, Houses, Brazil

