MS House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos

Houses • Pato Branco, Brazil Architects: Michel Macedo Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3369 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Macarios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: BOLT Protensão

Lead Architect: Michel Macedo

Design: Jean Grando

Structural: Júlio Cezar Barzotto

Plumbing: Bruno Leão

Interiors: Cassio Zanin

Program: Single-Family Home

City: Pato Branco

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the edges of the urban perimeter, on a spacious and elevated plot, this residence emerges as a landmark of integration between architecture and landscape. Its privileged location allows residents to enjoy a panoramic view of the city, transforming the space into a true lookout that simultaneously serves as a refuge from urban hustle.

The architectural design was deeply influenced by this visual relationship. The construction's axis was carefully rotated towards the surrounding landscape, facilitating an innovative organization of internal spaces. The living areas and bedrooms were arranged on the same facade to maximize the perception of the view from various angles, promoting a sensory experience that transcends mere habitation.

In response to the client's request for a program that encompassed both a residence and a party area, the initial solution might suggest a separation into two distinct blocks. However, challenging traditional logic, the architecture opted for a single block characterized by the presence of a lush central void. This empty space, rich in vegetation, not only divides but also synergistically unites the distinct programs of the residence, establishing a harmonious dialogue between functions.

On one side of the void, we find the house itself, a cozy space that houses the bedrooms and service areas. On the other, the party area exudes a vibrant atmosphere, ideal for hosting friends and family. The living areas, surrounded by expansive glass surfaces, create a direct connection with the landscaped void, promoting a fluid integration of the various spaces in an organic manner. This transition is accentuated by two decks that serve as connecting elements, giving the residence a sense of unity and continuity.

The fluidity of the environments not only enriches the aesthetic of the space but also contributes to the environmental quality of the house. Cross ventilation is optimized, allowing for efficient and healthy air circulation. Additionally, the abundance of natural light is filtered through a lush garden, softening the sun's incidence and mitigating excessive heat on the glass surfaces.

Although it is a single block, the house is positioned on the plot with remarkable delicacy. On the main façade, the structure appears to float, creating a lightness that contrasts with the solidity of the surroundings. At the same time, it respects the presence of existing trees, which become integral parts of the architectural composition, reinforcing the connection with nature.

In this way, this residence not only engages with the urban landscape but also harmonizes with the surrounding ecosystem. The result is a home that balances contemporary design with warmth, creating a space where architecture becomes an extension of the natural environment.