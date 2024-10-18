Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Tripolis Park / MVRDV

Tripolis Park / MVRDV

Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows

Office Buildings, Sustainability & Green Design
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: MVRDV
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  61000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ossip Van Duivenbode
  • Founding Partner In Charge: Winy Maas
  • Director: Gideon Maasland
  • Associate Design Director: Gijs Rikken
  • Project Leader: Rik Lambers, Bob de Rijk
  • Design Team: Steven Anton, Roxana Aron, Guido Boeters, Teodora Cirjan, Joao Viaro Correa, Guillermo Corella Dekker, Karolina Duda, Cas Esbach, Valentina Fantini, Rico van de Gevel, Piotr Janus, Nika Koraca, Urszula Kuczma, Claudia Mainardi, Sanne van Manen, Rugile Ropolaite, Irgen Salianji, Maxime Sauce, Claudia Storelli, Karolina Szóstkiewicz, Laurens Veth, Olesya Vodenicharska, Mark van Wasbeek, Mariya Badeva, Rebecca Fiorentino, Nefeli Stamatari, Michele Tavola,Aleksandra Wypiór
  • Visualisations: Antonio Luca Coco, Luca Piattelli, Kirill Emelianov, Pavlos Ventouris, Francesco Vitale
  • Copyright: MVRDV Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries
  • Year: 2018–2023
  • Client: Flow Development
  • Program: Offices, Public amenities
  • Sustainability Certification: BREEAM-NL-Outstanding
  • Co Architect: Powered by EGM
  • Contractor: G&S Bouw
  • Project Coordination: Toussaint Project Management
  • Landscape Architect: Deltavormgroep
  • Structural Engineer: Van Rossum Raadgevende Ingenieurs
  • Installations Consultancy: Arcadis
  • MEP: Bosman Bedrijven
  • Cost Calculation: BBN
  • Building Physics: DGMR
  • Interior Architect: Concrete
  • Environmental Advisor: DGMR
  • City: Amsterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ossip Van Duivenbode

Text description provided by the architects. The creation of Tripolis, a trio of idiosyncratic office buildings of 11,000, 8,000, and 6,000 square meters, was inextricably linked to Van Eyck's masterpiece, the Amsterdam Orphanage. Completed in 1960, the orphanage was one of the most important projects of the Structuralist movement, yet by 1986 it was already threatened with demolition. A successful international campaign was launched to save the orphanage, and the municipality of Amsterdam offered the adjacent land to the developer – on the condition that Aldo and Hannie van Eyck should design the new office complex. In 1994, their new design was completed, and thus Tripolis began its life as the symbolic savior of the orphanage.

Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Ossip Van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Image 48 of 54
Concept diagrams - The Activated Roofscape

MVRDV's design makes the next step in this history. The original Tripolis did not prove commercially successful, standing empty for years. Meanwhile, an upcoming expansion of the adjacent A10 highway, which includes a new on-ramp right alongside the Tripolis site, threatened to bring increased noise and pollution. Like the orphanage in the 1980s, the Tripolis buildings, in turn, needed an intervention to ensure their future. Following archival research and close collaboration with Van Eyck's heirs, MVRDV's design has restored the buildings' façades not to their original state, but one step better: to Van Eyck's initial designs. For example, the façades are now fully clad in wood, unlike the cheaper wood and granite combination requested by the Tripolis developer in the 1990s. The building's multi-colored window frames are also retained.

Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ossip Van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ossip Van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Image 49 of 54
Concept diagrams - The Inbetween
Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Ossip Van Duivenbode

Inside, the renovation keeps characteristic elements such as the staircases and the natural stone floors, but it also adapts the buildings to bring them in line with modern standards, where offices are increasingly seen as spaces for meeting and collaborating. Dividing walls have been removed, so that the building is less compartmentalized, while various interventions make the building more sustainable. The roofs are now used more intensively, with greenery and pavilions that enable interaction between all users of the complex and which can be used for events. Solar panels are also introduced, helping the development achieve BREEAM Outstanding sustainability certification.

Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ossip Van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Image 47 of 54
Elevation_North Facade

The project isn't just a renovation, however: a 12-story landscraper known as "The Window" stands on the edge of the plot, pushed as close as possible to the A10, to form a protective wall between the highway and the rest of the site. A large rectangular window has been cut from the gridded south facade of the 34,000-square-metre office building, offering a view of the original Tripolis complex to emphasize the project's heritage aspects. On the other side of the building, the northern facade responds playfully to the Tripolis buildings, indented by an "echo" of their complex shapes. This intervention creates an undulating interior, an exciting, low-noise intermediate space where bridges connect the old and new buildings.

Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ossip Van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Image 54 of 54
Step4 - The new ensemble
Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ossip Van Duivenbode

"Demolition of heritage is always the easy option, especially if it is located in a business district dominated by high-rise buildings," says MVRDV founding partner Winy Maas. "Tripolis Park offers an approach to protecting heritage that at the same time meets people's expectations for an office today. It combines this with new densification, a continuation of the development at Amsterdam Zuidas, that doesn't copy Van Eyck's intention but creates a new one, like a new layer in time. And it celebrates the in-between which, as Aldo explained to me when I was a student, is one of the main sources of beauty in architecture."

Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ossip Van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Image 53 of 54
Step3 - The programmed soundscreen
Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Ossip Van Duivenbode

With Tripolis Park, Van Eyck's monument is re-established within the current office rental market, evident in the fact that it has attracted two prestige tenants in Uber and law firm De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek. In the coming years, work will continue on the third of the original Tripolis buildings. The greening of the site, which will be easily accessible via walking and cycling paths from the other parts of the Zuidas and the nearby metro station, will also continue, forming a park-like campus in which Aldo van Eyck's buildings – from 1960 and 1994 alike – are sheltered and preserved.

Save this picture!
Tripolis Park / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ossip Van Duivenbode

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

MVRDV
GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSustainability & Green DesignThe Netherlands

Cite: "Tripolis Park / MVRDV" 18 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022500/tripolis-park-mvrdv> ISSN 0719-8884

