Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. RDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos

RDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos

Save

RDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Image 2 of 29RDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, FacadeRDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairRDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsRDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
RDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Leonardo Finotti

From Diplomacy to Contemporary Family Life. Reinventing an Avant-garde Project, the RDS House has undergone a remarkable transformation, merging history and modernity into an innovative renovation project. Originally designed in the 1960s by Américo R. Campello to serve as the residence of the British Consul in São Paulo, it was later adapted to become the British Consulate in the 1980s. Today, it has re-emerged as a sophisticated home for a 21st-century family.Campello's design, whose structure was considered innovative for its time, was altered and mischaracterized due to changes over the years. Our goal became to reinforce the original volume by restoring the wide and beautiful cantilevers, as well as expanding the internal spaces. 

Save this picture!
RDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
RDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Image 17 of 29
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
RDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Finotti

In addition, we faced the challenge of adapting the robust concrete structure to meet contemporary spatial needs. To create large, open spaces, a cutting-edge engineering solution was implemented: structural reinforcement using carbon fiber. This material allowed the opening of even larger spans without compromising the building's integrity and allowed the creation of new spaces to meet the demands of the family.The renovation kept the balance between respecting the architectural history of the house and introducing contemporary elements. Also, harmony between aesthetics and functionality was ensured. The exposed concrete surfaces were carefully restored, preserving the building's Brutalist essence. New walls were covered in precast concrete slats, creating a visual unity with the existing elements. The integration of the old and the new was achieved through a cohesive approach in materials and textures.

Save this picture!
RDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Image 9 of 29
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
RDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Image 22 of 29
Section - E
Save this picture!
RDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Leonardo Finotti

The result is a residence that honors its diplomatic past while embracing the needs of contemporary life. We also sought to incorporate essential concepts that characterize the vast majority of our projects: 1. Large and Fluid Spaces: Ideal for family interaction and guest reception,  2. Interior-Exterior Integration: Maximum use of natural light and connection to green areas, and  3. Technology and Comfort: Modern automation systems and energy efficiency integrated discreetly into the architecture.This renovation is an eloquent statement to architecture's ability to reinvent itself. This project demonstrates how a historic structure can be adapted to meet the needs of modern life without losing its architectural identity and relevance. It stands out not only as an exceptional residence but also as an inspiring example of how architecture can evolve, respecting its legacy while embracing the future.

Save this picture!
RDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Image 6 of 29
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "RDS House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos" [Casa RDS / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos] 21 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022455/rds-house-luiz-paulo-andrade-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags