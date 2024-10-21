Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Jungle Gym / VOID

Jungle Gym / VOID

Save

Jungle Gym / VOID - Image 2 of 21Jungle Gym / VOID - Interior Photography, Windows, Sink, BeamJungle Gym / VOID - Interior Photography, BeamJungle Gym / VOID - Image 5 of 21Jungle Gym / VOID - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gymnasium
San José, Costa Rica
  • Architects: VOID
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  134
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andres Garcia Lachner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Costa Rica Nets, Hans Grohe, Legrand / Bticino
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jungle Gym / VOID - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. Integrated into a lush tropical environment, Jungle Gym is designed as an open platform immersed in the abundant vegetation. This space serves as a shaded refuge, encouraging introspection and promoting both physical and spiritual well-being. Its design responds to these needs through a simple and elegant architectural gesture that seamlessly blends with the natural surroundings.

Save this picture!
Jungle Gym / VOID - Image 2 of 21
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Jungle Gym / VOID - Interior Photography, Garden
© Andres Garcia Lachner

The architectural volume of Jungle Gym consists of two main horizontal planes. The first of these planes appears to float above the ground, minimizing contact with the terrain and thus reducing its environmental impact. This design decision allows the structure to harmoniously merge with the landscape, preserving the natural beauty of the site. 

Save this picture!
Jungle Gym / VOID - Interior Photography, Forest
© Andres Garcia Lachner

The second plane provides necessary shade, protecting the program's functions from natural elements and framing the surrounding landscape, creating a harmonious fusion between the built and natural environments.

Save this picture!
Jungle Gym / VOID - Interior Photography, Windows, Sink, Beam
© Andres Garcia Lachner

The central concept of Jungle Gym revolves around creating an authentic connection with nature. By placing the structure within the dense vegetation, the design allows users to experience the tranquility and renewal offered by the natural surroundings, fostering a deeper connection with it. The natural environment thus becomes an integral part of the architecture, ensuring that it is always at the forefront of the experience.

Save this picture!
Jungle Gym / VOID - Image 19 of 21
Plan
Save this picture!
Jungle Gym / VOID - Image 20 of 21
Section - AA

Among Jungle Gym’s key features is its strategic use of natural light and ventilation, which enhances the user experience while reducing the need for artificial climate control. Large openings allow natural light to flood the interior spaces, creating a bright and airy atmosphere. This abundant natural light reduces the reliance on artificial lighting during the day, contributing to the project’s energy efficiency. 

Save this picture!
Jungle Gym / VOID - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Beam
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Additionally, the design promotes natural airflow, maintaining a comfortable indoor environment without excessive dependence on mechanical systems, which reduces energy consumption and creates a more pleasant and healthy environment. The project’s architectural response is sensitive to its context, employing local materials and construction methods. The minimalist design of the structure, characterized by clean lines and natural materials, seeks to blend into the surroundings, reinforcing its commitment to highlighting the natural context. 

Save this picture!
Jungle Gym / VOID - Image 14 of 21
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Jungle Gym / VOID - Interior Photography
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Jungle Gym expresses the power of thoughtful and contextual design. It demonstrates how architecture can coexist in harmony with nature, offering a serene and functional space that promotes well-being.

Save this picture!
Jungle Gym / VOID - Image 8 of 21
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:San José, Costa Rica

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
VOID
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumCosta Rica
Cite: "Jungle Gym / VOID" [Jungle Gym / VOID] 21 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022414/jungle-gym-void> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Top #Tags