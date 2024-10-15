Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA

+ 19

Project Lead: Bey RIffandie

Principal Interior: Syam Rusyamsi

Interior Designer: Julkifar Tanjung

Project Manager: Nawwaf Ahmad

General Contractor: Mr Adi

Environmental Graphic Designer: Dure

City: Bandung

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the touristy area of Braga Street, we recognize that customer behavior here tends to be fast-paced and easily distracted. This understanding guides us in designing an environment that captures attention

Travel Through a Tunnel - We aimed to reduce visitors' hesitation to enter by eliminating the door altogether. Without using doors, the massive orange tunnel serves as a transition area between the shop's exterior and interior. The transition tunnel was built to enhance the sense of wonder and evoke feelings of compression and expansion within the space. Ensure that our café stands out among the other F&B retailers in the area. Make it easy for passersby to see what our place offers and feel intrigued to step inside.

Hyper-Physical Retail Concept - Inspired by retail techniques such as Atmospheric Advertising, which operates through imagery and fantasy, we create a space that engages customers through immersive and experiential elements that invite interaction and exploration. Without intervening in the façade of the building, which is part of the historical heritage of Braga Street, we focus on the interior space. The entire store, along with the people in it, is visible from the street, turning this interior setting into a window display itself.

Spatial Atmosphere - To align with the brand image, we use 'Joyful Childhood Memories' as the theme of our design. The childish spirit of our design fosters a connection between space and emotional experience for our customers. This atmospheric framework generates pleasant bodily sensations, creating memories associated with the space. The sliding feature serves as a nostalgic reminder of joyful childhood moments, encouraging customers to interact with it. Utilizing color and materials to create a joyful space rich in texture and variety, with beige walls as the main framework, we ensure that the design evokes a sense of happiness without being overly stimulating. We bring a bit of the playground to our coffee shop, transforming the store into a sensory experience.

Spatial Arrangement - We create balance by incorporating mid-century modern aesthetics into the café. Creating a visually inviting and modern atmosphere, ensuring the space doesn't look outdated quickly. Vibrant orange, green, and mustard yellow are featured in the furniture. We love how these bold colors add vibrancy and energy to the space. The plants and greenery enhance the aesthetic appeal, comfort, and mood of the customers.

In a typical indoor shopping area, we provide more access to the outdoors to avoid the impression of being confined. Ensure that all spaces receive natural sunlight. On the second floor, we transformed the indoor space into an outdoor area in the form of an amphitheater, creating an active open space for communal activities between the shopping corridors.