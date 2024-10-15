Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Indonesia
  5. Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA

Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA

Save

Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior PhotographyKopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairKopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Shelving, WindowsKopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Chair, WindowsKopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: Studio ASA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  562
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arte Haus, Bymonsoon
  • Lead Architect: Amelinda Vidyasti
  • Project Lead: Bey RIffandie
  • Principal Interior: Syam Rusyamsi
  • Interior Designer: Julkifar Tanjung
  • Project Manager: Nawwaf Ahmad
  • General Contractor: Mr Adi
  • Environmental Graphic Designer: Dure
  • City: Bandung
  • Country: Indonesia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography
© Arte Haus, Bymonsoon

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the touristy area of Braga Street, we recognize that customer behavior here tends to be fast-paced and easily distracted. This understanding guides us in designing an environment that captures attention

Save this picture!
Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Arte Haus, Bymonsoon
Save this picture!
Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Arte Haus, Bymonsoon

Travel Through a Tunnel - We aimed to reduce visitors' hesitation to enter by eliminating the door altogether. Without using doors, the massive orange tunnel serves as a transition area between the shop's exterior and interior.  The transition tunnel was built to enhance the sense of wonder and evoke feelings of compression and expansion within the space. Ensure that our café stands out among the other F&B retailers in the area. Make it easy for passersby to see what our place offers and feel intrigued to step inside.

Save this picture!
Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Column
© Arte Haus, Bymonsoon
Save this picture!
Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Image 22 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor

Hyper-Physical Retail Concept - Inspired by retail techniques such as Atmospheric Advertising, which operates through imagery and fantasy, we create a space that engages customers through immersive and experiential elements that invite interaction and exploration. Without intervening in the façade of the building, which is part of the historical heritage of Braga Street, we focus on the interior space. The entire store, along with the people in it, is visible from the street, turning this interior setting into a window display itself.

Save this picture!
Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Arte Haus, Bymonsoon
Save this picture!
Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Image 23 of 24
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Arte Haus, Bymonsoon
Save this picture!
Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Arte Haus, Bymonsoon

Spatial Atmosphere - To align with the brand image, we use 'Joyful Childhood Memories' as the theme of our design. The childish spirit of our design fosters a connection between space and emotional experience for our customers. This atmospheric framework generates pleasant bodily sensations, creating memories associated with the space. The sliding feature serves as a nostalgic reminder of joyful childhood moments, encouraging customers to interact with it. Utilizing color and materials to create a joyful space rich in texture and variety, with beige walls as the main framework, we ensure that the design evokes a sense of happiness without being overly stimulating. We bring a bit of the playground to our coffee shop, transforming the store into a sensory experience.

Save this picture!
Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Chair, Windows
© Arte Haus, Bymonsoon
Save this picture!
Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Arte Haus, Bymonsoon

Spatial Arrangement - We create balance by incorporating mid-century modern aesthetics into the café. Creating a visually inviting and modern atmosphere, ensuring the space doesn't look outdated quickly. Vibrant orange, green, and mustard yellow are featured in the furniture. We love how these bold colors add vibrancy and energy to the space. The plants and greenery enhance the aesthetic appeal, comfort, and mood of the customers.

Save this picture!
Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© Arte Haus, Bymonsoon

In a typical indoor shopping area, we provide more access to the outdoors to avoid the impression of being confined. Ensure that all spaces receive natural sunlight. On the second floor, we transformed the indoor space into an outdoor area in the form of an amphitheater, creating an active open space for communal activities between the shopping corridors.

Save this picture!
Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Arte Haus, Bymonsoon

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bandung, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio ASA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsIndonesia
Cite: "Kopi Cantel Braga / Studio ASA" 15 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022389/kopi-cantel-braga-studio-asa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags