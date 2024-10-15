Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Tilleuls House Extension / miogui architecture

Tilleuls House Extension / miogui architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Extension
Paris, France
  • Architects: miogui architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Philippe Billard
  • Lead Architects: Sabine Fremiot, Léo Berastegui
  • Design Team: miogui architecture
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
© Philippe Billard
© Philippe Billard
© Philippe Billard
© Philippe Billard

Text description provided by the architects. Tilleuls project is a typical example of housing in residential areas. The plot was divided to generate profit, the house was too small, too much partitioned, not adapted anymore to the current lifestyle, and non-insulated. The project quickly heads toward a renovation of the existing building, energetically and spatially, completed by an extension.

© Philippe Billard
© Philippe Billard

The partition of the house has been redesigned. The side of the entrance is changed to face the street and create a filter between public and private. The ground floor's inner space has been entirely transformed. All the common spaces are placed in a unique volume, a large room fully open towards the garden. The connection to the existing house is resolved by the plan, two curves that link the extension with the existing house.

© Philippe Billard
© Philippe Billard
© Philippe Billard
© Philippe Billard

After passing through the entrance, with a high ceiling and is full of natural light, the visitor is guided by the curves to the central space, darker, and with a lower ceiling, containing all the servant functions, as well as the distribution to the first floor. This compressed space contrasts with the high ceiling and garden's perspective of the living space full of light. The sloping roof extends the movement dynamic from the entrance to the garden. The color on the two curves brings joy and softness to this white and bright space.

© Philippe Billard
© Philippe Billard

The extension is constructed in large insulating bricks and wooden framework, on a concrete elevated slab and micropiles. The underneath of the wooden beams are kept visible in reference to Japanese spaces. The walls and roof are both insulated respectively with 7,8 inches and 11,8 inches of wooden fibers to guarantee the best thermal comfort possible. A heating floor brings an optimal distribution of the heat. The path of the sun is made visible on the house's floor by the oculus drilled into the roof. At night we can observe the stars through it.

© Philippe Billard
© Philippe Billard
© Philippe Billard
© Philippe Billard

Seen from the garden, the extension envelopes the existing house. The blue zinc dialogue with the existing tiles. The integrated gutter allows to slim the edge of the roof making it more abstract. The overhanging roof protects the windows from rain and direct solar radiation in summer, completed by a thermal curtain. The large window is made of 8 panels that slide allowing different links between inside and outside. It is extended by the mirrors on both sides which makes the wall edge disappear. Geometry guides all the conception steps: in plan, in elevation, and the fixed furniture. Color reveals the spatial elements.

© Philippe Billard
© Philippe Billard

Cite: "Tilleuls House Extension / miogui architecture" 15 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022339/tilleuls-house-extension-miogui-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

