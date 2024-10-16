Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. The Experimental House / OHMA Design

The Experimental House / OHMA Design

The Experimental House / OHMA Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CoastThe Experimental House / OHMA Design - Interior Photography, Windows, WoodThe Experimental House / OHMA Design - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, WindowsThe Experimental House / OHMA Design - Exterior PhotographyThe Experimental House / OHMA Design - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Sao Francisco de Paula, Brazil
  • Architects: OHMA Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  282
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Eliane, Portinari
  • Lead Architect: Paloma Bresolin
  • Executive Breakdown: Isadora Bogoni, Nicholas Oher
  • Wooden Lining: Madeireira Rauber & Luz
  • Roof Tiles: Terracota Cerâmica
  • Window Frames: Panazzolo Esquadrias de PVC
  • Sandstone: PEDREIRA MARCOS E TADEU
  • Construction: Construtora 3M - Adriano Cassolli
  • City: Sao Francisco de Paula
  • Country: Brazil
The Experimental House / OHMA Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Coast
© Alexandre Raupp

Text description provided by the architects. The experimental house was born from the life story of the resident. She is a curious person who loves doing new things. She has a degree in biochemistry and pharmacy. Now, the experiment this time was her own house, a discovery of how she would like to live in the countryside and what a home would be like for her. The construction began in 2016, when the first part was completed and she lived there until she resumed the second part in 2023, which was completed in the same year.

The Experimental House / OHMA Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alexandre Raupp

We chose the best views of the house to position the windows, one of which is in the living room, with a view of the existing and preserved native forest, which has many araucaria trees. This house is located in a valley, designed to have contact with nature, whether visually or when leaving the house. We wanted the house to be harmoniously part of the surroundings and to be gently made with natural materials from the region.

The Experimental House / OHMA Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Table
© Alexandre Raupp

The materials chosen were sandstone and white sandstone, which are from the Serra Gaúcha region. We bought them directly from the quarry in Gravataí-RS. We also used wood, which was collected from the region and made by local artisans, for the doors, pergola, interior ceiling lining, deck and even the furniture in the house, providing a more natural concept and using fallen wood. The concrete itself, appearing in some pillars that were left exposed and also in the concrete ceiling in the shape of a ruler, in the entrance hall. The natural pool was also made with sandstone stones and is fed with water from the nearby spring.

The Experimental House / OHMA Design - Image 25 of 27
Axonometric

As this is a house in a rural area, the effects of time are inevitable, there is a lot of wind, dust and rain, so this natural aesthetic and aging are part of the poetic aspect of the house, which will tell a story with each passing year. There is a spiral staircase at the back entrance, giving direct access to the deck. The door was painted blue with the intention of marking it as a portal.

The Experimental House / OHMA Design - Image 7 of 27
© Alexandre Raupp

When we talk about kindness throughout the house, from the materials used to the craftsmen, we couldn't leave out the interior. Some doors were found at a demolition company, from houses that had their own stories and will now continue to tell new ones, without having to be discarded. And one of the treasures we found was the bathtub, with its original legs and drain, from the 1940s. It gives the room all its charm and is a moment of self-connection for the resident. The fireplace could not be left out, bringing warmth on cold days to the dining room and kitchen.

The Experimental House / OHMA Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alexandre Raupp
The Experimental House / OHMA Design - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Brick
© Alexandre Raupp

The spiral staircase ends up taking center stage with the color blue, becoming a striking detail, blending in with the beautiful days of blue skies. The staircase was also found and reused from another house, used a lot in the house's first home; it was the only one and served as access to the lower part, which we decided to keep in this second and final phase as well. In the landscaping, we chose mainly hydrangeas, as they are typical of the region.

The Experimental House / OHMA Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alexandre Raupp

Project gallery

OHMA Design
Cite: "The Experimental House / OHMA Design" [Casa Experimento / OHMA Design] 16 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022316/the-experimental-house-ohma-design> ISSN 0719-8884

