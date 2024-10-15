Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Joanópolis House / Vão

Joanópolis House / Vão - Image 2 of 32Joanópolis House / Vão - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsJoanópolis House / Vão - Image 4 of 32Joanópolis House / Vão - Image 5 of 32

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Joanópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: Vão
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marina Lima
  • Lead Architects: Fernanda Carlovich, Luiza Souza
  • Arquitetos Líderes: Anna Juni, Enk te Winkel, Gustavo Delonero
  • Interns: Luisa Barone, Maria Vizeu
  • Structural Engineering: ARS Brasil Engenharia
  • Hydraulics And Electric Engineering: JPD Projetos de Instalações Elétricas e Hidráulicas
  • Construction: Reginaldo Francisco Ramos e Reginael Francisco Ramos
  • Construction Team: Adeiuson Fernandes, Domingos Miranda, Elias Miranda de Sá, Flávio Francisco da Silva, Gilson Caitano, Gilson da Cruz, José Carlos Francisco, Jailton Borges, Juarez Dias da Rocha, Mauri Miranda de Sá e Rangel Oliveira
  • Carpentry: Zé Marcenaria e Demolições
  • Locksmiths: Ildeu Cordeiro dos Santos
  • Glassworks: Raul Teixeira
  • Landscape Design: SEIVA Arquitetura e Paisagismo
  • City: Joanópolis
  • Country: Brazil
Save this picture!
Joanópolis House / Vão - Image 7 of 32
© Marina Lima

Text description provided by the architects. The site on the edge of the Jaguari dam, with a wide view of the Serra do Lopo, made it clear that Joanópolis House should establish a strong relationship with the landscape. However, the built context, close to the neighboring houses, suggested just the opposite. Out of this contradiction, a binuclear layout was designed, where one nucleus proposes a connection with the outside world and the other with the intimate universe. The need to create an internal courtyard to abstract from the surroundings led to the selection of an intermediate elevation as the main one. In other words, the first step was to define what would not be built. Then the two nuclei that surround and protect it were practically a consequence. 

Save this picture!
Joanópolis House / Vão - Image 2 of 32
© Marina Lima
Save this picture!
Joanópolis House / Vão - Image 4 of 32
© Marina Lima

The back core, rooted to the ground, was semi-buried one meter for leveling purposes. The suspended front core, on the other hand, is the result of a process that used the natural profile of the land as a construction tool: its lower slab was concreted over the soil, eliminating the need for supports and wooden planks. Only after the curing of the second slab, the upper one, this earth was removed with an excavator, creating the void.

Save this picture!
Joanópolis House / Vão - Image 5 of 32
© Marina Lima

Another intervention on the site was the stone constructions that organize intermediate plateaus, retaining walls and visual protection. The stones, shaped in an organic and continuous design, unfold throughout the project, contrasting with the geometric rigidity of the concrete body. Beneath the span, they sculpt and pave the main entrance to the house from the street: two lines, initially straight and parallel, serpentine and approach each other until they form, at the back, the staircase that gives access to the patio level. 

Save this picture!
Joanópolis House / Vão - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Marina Lima
Save this picture!
Joanópolis House / Vão - Image 28 of 32
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Joanópolis House / Vão - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marina Lima
Save this picture!
Joanópolis House / Vão - Image 31 of 32
Section
Save this picture!
Joanópolis House / Vão - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Marina Lima

In the elevated front nucleus, the social programs are integrated. The opening that runs from one end to the other invites the framed horizon to enter the internal space, allowing views of Pedra do Cume, which rises over 1,700 meters in altitude. The sensation of expansion intensifies on the balcony, an open corner to the edge of the site, where a moment of direct interaction with the street is proposed. At the other end of the site, at the back, is the more intimate bedroom area. Despite their spatial independence, structurally the two nuclei work as one. The large beams that connect them enable the back nucleus, rooted in the ground, to assist in suspending the front nucleus—like a lever.

Save this picture!
Joanópolis House / Vão - Image 10 of 32
© Marina Lima

The height of the concrete beams in the front core is also related to the existence of another space, accessed by the spiral staircase. It contains a garden, a solarium, and a swimming pool, positioned above the projection of the balcony. Locating the weight of the water at the tip of the cantilever represented a break in structural symmetry that resulted in specific designs and placements for supports. This was a fun structural trick, but also a way to provide the best conditions for sunlight and enjoyment of the open horizon.

Save this picture!
Joanópolis House / Vão - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marina Lima

Project gallery

About this office
Vão
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Joanópolis House / Vão" [Casa Joanópolis / Vão] 15 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags