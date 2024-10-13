MD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

+ 11

Design And Supervision: HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO

City: Huizhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. A Kindergarten that Watches Over the Children's Independent Development. An enclosed house is a traditional architectural style of the local Hakka people. The firmness of the solid wall of such a building type has been peacefully protecting people's lives and work since ancient times. In this kindergarten, "enclosure" is arranged in various ways in the hope of protecting the children's daily development. The "enclosure" and many other parts of the building provide an environment that motivates children to use both their minds and bodies to thrive.

In both the picture book corner and the atelier space, each activity is concentrated in a house-shaped "enclosure," creating a space where children nurture their sensibilities. With the playful use of nets that allow them to climb up and down from the first floor to the third floor, children are encouraged to use their bodies daily. Hills and slopes, together with a small pond, are implemented in the garden so that children can commit to the act of "playing" using their whole body.

As a place to foster their interest in food, the dining room is integrated with the garden, creating a pleasant space that stimulates an appetite and raises awareness of food in and of itself. This building is a place where children can independently grow and develop various sensibilities from their daily activities.