Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. China
  5. MD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

MD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

Save

MD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography, FacadeMD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, WindowsMD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsMD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior PhotographyMD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten
Huizhou, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of HIBINOSEKKEI

Text description provided by the architects. A Kindergarten that Watches Over the Children's Independent Development. An enclosed house is a traditional architectural style of the local Hakka people. The firmness of the solid wall of such a building type has been peacefully protecting people's lives and work since ancient times. In this kindergarten, "enclosure" is arranged in various ways in the hope of protecting the children's daily development. The "enclosure" and many other parts of the building provide an environment that motivates children to use both their minds and bodies to thrive.

Save this picture!
MD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of HIBINOSEKKEI
Save this picture!
MD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 12 of 16
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
MD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
Courtesy of HIBINOSEKKEI

In both the picture book corner and the atelier space, each activity is concentrated in a house-shaped "enclosure," creating a space where children nurture their sensibilities. With the playful use of nets that allow them to climb up and down from the first floor to the third floor, children are encouraged to use their bodies daily. Hills and slopes, together with a small pond, are implemented in the garden so that children can commit to the act of "playing" using their whole body.

Save this picture!
MD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of HIBINOSEKKEI
Save this picture!
MD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 16 of 16
Elevations

As a place to foster their interest in food, the dining room is integrated with the garden, creating a pleasant space that stimulates an appetite and raises awareness of food in and of itself. This building is a place where children can independently grow and develop various sensibilities from their daily activities.

Save this picture!
MD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Windows, Garden
Courtesy of HIBINOSEKKEI

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Huizhou, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HIBINOSEKKEI
Office
Youji no Shiro
Office
Kids Design Labo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenChina
Cite: "MD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo" 13 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022275/md-kindergarten-hibinosekkei-plus-youji-no-shiro-plus-kids-design-labo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags