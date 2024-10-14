Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Family Fold Housing / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning

Family Fold Housing / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade

Housing
Geneva, Switzerland
Family Fold Housing / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Thomas Causin

Text description provided by the architects. The city of Geneva is looking towards designing for the future by consideration of increasing population density & the rising concern for environmental impact. The "Family Fold" villa complex in Geneva further develops the design solutions of population densification conceptualized in previous G8A projects.

Family Fold Housing / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Image 3 of 9
© Thomas Causin
Family Fold Housing / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Image 5 of 9
© Thomas Causin
Family Fold Housing / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Image 8 of 9
Plan
Family Fold Housing / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Image 4 of 9
© Thomas Causin

The vertical enclosure that traverses all levels, from the second floor to the livable basement area, allows each of the eight individual villas to profit from an abundance of natural light no matter their placement on the site. The typology then, can be reproduced in high quality without ever losing its architectural quality. Allowing access to natural illumination on all levels not only improves the general quality of life but also allows for spatial unison, the vertical enclosure permitting smooth communication between the programs. Independent access to the livable basement multiplies possibilities for the users. A workshop, or office space a separate living or play area for younger generations, a private reading room, or study.

Family Fold Housing / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Image 6 of 9
© Thomas Causin
Family Fold Housing / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Image 9 of 9
Section

The challenge for designers today is to maintain the quality of life & a sense of community in new zones that are projected to welcome a higher number of occupants, all while limiting energy usage & environmental repercussions. Offering residential blocks with zero-consumption & renewable energy technologies contributes to a more sustainable future.

Family Fold Housing / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Image 7 of 9
© Thomas Causin

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Geneva, Switzerland

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSwitzerland
