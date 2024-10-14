Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects

Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects

Save

Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsStation Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsStation Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, ChairStation Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Brick, FacadeStation Road Extensions / Delve Architects - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Housing, Extension
Godalming, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Delve Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  108
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fred Howarth
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CAB WORKSHOP, Claybrooks, Ketley Tiles, Viroc
  • Design Team: Delve Architects
  • Contract: JCT Minor Works
  • Contractor: Artifex
  • Interiors: Delve
  • Structural Engineer: VESTA STRUCTURES
  • City: Godalming
  • Country: United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fred Howarth

Text description provided by the architects. Delve Architects have completed a two-storey rear/side extension across two semi-detached cottages on the same site for £500k combined. In Godalming, Surrey two neighbours Tom & Claire and Anushka & Toby were looking to extend and improve their semi-detached homes. With Tom & Claire initially appointing an architect the couple recommended Delve Architects as Director Ed Martin was local to the town and has already navigated planning to renovate his own home, the award-winning Woodthorpe Stables. Rather than separate planning applications which would not have been successful due to right of light issues, the collaboration allowed Delve Architects to receive planning through this joint application.

Save this picture!
Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fred Howarth
Save this picture!
Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Image 23 of 31
Ground Floor Plan - Proposed
Save this picture!
Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Fred Howarth
Save this picture!
Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Fred Howarth

The projects were run side by side but other than the rear projection needing to be matched on either side of the party wall each couple was able to work with Delve to design their own vision. To one side, Number 5 a timeless, classic kitchen living area was created with oak beams, a shaker-style kitchen, and green/grey crittal steel doors and windows. On the other, Number 6, a contemporary timber framed extension was expressed alongside large areas of fixed glazing and eco-friendly red viroc cladding panels.

Save this picture!
Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Table, Windows, Countertop
© Fred Howarth
Save this picture!
Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Image 28 of 31
Section - Proposed
Save this picture!
Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Fred Howarth

Working with CAB Workshop a timber frame build and bespoke doors/windows were built in red grandis, a sustainably sourced timber in the UK. The results are two distinct but equally high-quality homes, with dark cramped kitchen spaces replaced with light and timber-filled spaces and important features like additional bedroom spaces have been created for each young family to grow into. Having found winters in the old cottages to be leaky and cold in winter, improved insulation, EPC ratings, and cheaper bills were another success of the build. This was done by Delve constructing the two-storey extension using timber frame allowing a high level of air tightness and insulation across the two-storey rear outrigger. Another achievement for sustainability and circular design, all brickwork was saved during demolition for re-use, weaving the old cottage back into this new extension.

Save this picture!
Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fred Howarth

Ed Martin Director Delve Architects: It's a rare opportunity to deliver two extensions on one site at the same time so it was exciting to design these homes together. We like to think that each homeowner had similar requirements for what needed changing but each home, like the owners, has its own distinct personality. Anushka & Toby, No 6: As two growing families we had our hearts set on a two-storey extension but were concerned that planning wouldn't allow us that. By working together with our neighbours and with Ed & Delve it's been a huge success and we love how well these two homes have turned out.

Save this picture!
Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Brick, Facade
© Fred Howarth

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Godalming, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Delve Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingRefurbishmentExtensionUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingRefurbishmentExtensionUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects" 14 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022223/station-road-extensions-delve-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags