Station Road Extensions / Delve Architects

Design Team: Delve Architects

Contract: JCT Minor Works

Contractor: Artifex

Interiors: Delve

Structural Engineer: VESTA STRUCTURES

City: Godalming

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Delve Architects have completed a two-storey rear/side extension across two semi-detached cottages on the same site for £500k combined. In Godalming, Surrey two neighbours Tom & Claire and Anushka & Toby were looking to extend and improve their semi-detached homes. With Tom & Claire initially appointing an architect the couple recommended Delve Architects as Director Ed Martin was local to the town and has already navigated planning to renovate his own home, the award-winning Woodthorpe Stables. Rather than separate planning applications which would not have been successful due to right of light issues, the collaboration allowed Delve Architects to receive planning through this joint application.

The projects were run side by side but other than the rear projection needing to be matched on either side of the party wall each couple was able to work with Delve to design their own vision. To one side, Number 5 a timeless, classic kitchen living area was created with oak beams, a shaker-style kitchen, and green/grey crittal steel doors and windows. On the other, Number 6, a contemporary timber framed extension was expressed alongside large areas of fixed glazing and eco-friendly red viroc cladding panels.

Working with CAB Workshop a timber frame build and bespoke doors/windows were built in red grandis, a sustainably sourced timber in the UK. The results are two distinct but equally high-quality homes, with dark cramped kitchen spaces replaced with light and timber-filled spaces and important features like additional bedroom spaces have been created for each young family to grow into. Having found winters in the old cottages to be leaky and cold in winter, improved insulation, EPC ratings, and cheaper bills were another success of the build. This was done by Delve constructing the two-storey extension using timber frame allowing a high level of air tightness and insulation across the two-storey rear outrigger. Another achievement for sustainability and circular design, all brickwork was saved during demolition for re-use, weaving the old cottage back into this new extension.

Ed Martin Director Delve Architects: It's a rare opportunity to deliver two extensions on one site at the same time so it was exciting to design these homes together. We like to think that each homeowner had similar requirements for what needed changing but each home, like the owners, has its own distinct personality. Anushka & Toby, No 6: As two growing families we had our hearts set on a two-storey extension but were concerned that planning wouldn't allow us that. By working together with our neighbours and with Ed & Delve it's been a huge success and we love how well these two homes have turned out.