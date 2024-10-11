Taipa House / Leandro Neves

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. The Taipa House, designed by architect Leandro Neves from Studio Leandro Neves for CasaCorRio, is, as the name suggests, a 110m² loft that features a project based on an earthy color palette combined with natural elements, especially earth, in a contemporary approach. The taipa de mão technique—a process that uses kneaded clay to fill spaces created by a type of grating—covers the loft's only curved wall. This wall was built to delineate the sleeping area and bathroom, while also serving as a large artistic panel, created by the Materia Base office. "Historically, taipa walls were synonymous with low-income housing. In our loft, this ancient technique is elevated to luxury status, inviting us to reflect on the feasibility of using simple, handcrafted, and low-environmental-impact materials in today's homes," says Leandro.

With the aim of valuing handmade products and local small-scale producers, the choice of furniture prioritized pieces by Rio-based designers, carpenters, and artists, made in their workshops and studios from certified or reused woods, ensuring environmental responsibility. Among the local creators chosen by the architect are Gustavo Bittencourt (Marfim armchair, Estrado table, and Calo table), Felipe Madeira (Viga table, Dio armchair, Lina chair, and Cassa chair), Pedro Galaso (Fragmento table and Jorge chair), Ricardo Graham/O Ebanista (Recordar armchair), and Vinícius Schmidt from Estúdio Simbiose (Mastro coat rack and Pipa chair). The decorative lighting was designed by Waldir Júnior, and the selection of artwork includes pieces by renowned artists such as Jorge Mayet, Brígida Baltar, Felippe Sabino, Gisele Camargo, Rodrigo Andrade, Franz Krajcberg, and the Campana Brothers, as well as paintings and photographs by the architect himself, displayed in the bedroom and bathroom. Some seemingly valueless or useless objects also guided the visual production of the Taipa House, curated by Studio Jefferson Stunner. Instead of using decorative items from large stores, objects such as old books from second-hand shops and around 120 clear glass bottles were used to fill the 20 upper niches of the linear bookshelf. "In each niche, we placed a single native plant to signal to visitors that humanity can still plant the world of tomorrow," explains Leandro.

Another highlight of the Taipa House is the custom woodwork designed by the architect and executed in the Sequoia wood pattern, a new release by Casttini Recreio showcased for the first time at CasaCor, featuring earthy and reddish tones with a pleasant texture. "In addition to creating storage spaces, the woodwork serves to divide integrated areas, maintaining visual unity between them," says the architect. Note that a single block of cabinetry (or multifunctional shelving) extends along the main wall of the loft, from the entrance to the window, assuming different functions along almost nine linear meters: a home office near the entrance, a kitchen in the center, and a dining area at the end. In the kitchen, the architect also designed a cooking island with rounded edges. The living area is visually defined by a four-module sofa that follows the circular shape of the rug, while in the bedroom, the upholstered bed, reading chair, and floor lamp are "embraced" by a large natural fiber rug, adding warmth to the room. Lastly, the bathroom, integrated into the bedroom, features a small "glassed-in" relaxation spa, with the shower and toilet in a private area and the bathtub positioned to face both the bedroom and the exterior landscaping.

To emphasize the Brazilian essence of the project and its connection with nature, the architect used small-format ceramic tiles from the Maracangalha line (by Portinari) for the floor and some walls of the loft, and applied a rustic texture (by Coral) in the color Calcário, a warm neutral tone, on the remaining walls. "Landscaping appears in the loft in three moments. Right at the entrance, Mayet’s sculpture represents 'dead' nature being removed from the earth. Behind the sofa, the dry landscaping is the result of man's intervention in nature. At the back of the living room and bathroom, tropical landscaping brings hope, symbolizing nature's ability to regenerate," concludes architect Leandro Neves.