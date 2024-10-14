Foundations House / Holger Cuadrado

+ 28

Houses • Loja, Ecuador Architects: Holger Cuadrado

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 262 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Bicubik Photography

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: hormic.ec

Lead Architect: Holger Cuadrado

Graphic Representation: Ronald Paul Loján Songor, Malú del Castillo, Brenda Barrios, Mateo Figueroa, Mateo Cuadrado, José David Sisalima

Structural Engineering: GICA INGENIEROS

Hydrosanitary Design: GICA INGENIEROS

City: Loja

Country: Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a residential neighborhood of the city of Loja, at 2,060 meters above sea level in the lower Andes in southern Ecuador. Situated on a small plot of 7.60 m x 13.50 m, this project seeks to reflect on issues related to the structural principle in the definition of architecture and spatial flexibility as a design resource.

The structure as the generator of the project - The house is built with exposed reinforced concrete, simultaneously resolving the internal and formal spatial order of the architecture. The use of bearing elements is limited to what is strictly necessary, granting simplicity and clarity to the structural solution, solved with two lateral shear walls and two intermediate diaphragms that allow ample spatiality and fluidity within each floor.

The structure establishes the spatial order of the house and serves as a support for various spatial configurations inside. From the exterior, the main volume of 5 meters in width stands out with a 3-meter cantilever towards the street, forming on the ground floor a flexible open patio for children's play next to the house's productive area.

The principle of spatial flexibility - The house is conceived as a four-level spatial container designed to accommodate various uses and users. The ground floor and basement are configured as independent work areas, directly connected to the street, allowing residents to engage in productive or entrepreneurial activities without altering the domestic environment.

The upper floors, intended for residential use, are designed to offer the possibility of reconfiguration in the future, either as additional workspaces or independent living units. This interior flexibility ensures that the house can adapt to the changing needs of its occupants over time.

The house is presented as an architectural solution that responds to the contemporary needs of its users, while sensitively adapting and connecting to the topography and landscape. From the interior of the upper floors, a low parapet frames the views towards the Andes Mountains, while laterally, an inverted parapet, hanging from the ceiling, visually connects with a tree planted in the ground-floor patio. These strategies not only enrich the visual experience from the interior but also take advantage of the favorable morning sun orientation, harmoniously integrating the house with its surroundings.