SVRN San Francisco / WGNB

+ 24

Project Designers: Minwoo Ian Yang, Taesik Hwang

General Contractor : ACI-SF

City: San Francisco

Country: United States

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The San Francisco SVRN store is a distinctive architectural project that merges the brand's identity with the unique characteristic of its location. Situated across two disjointed buildings on a hillside, the design aims to seamlessly integrate varying floor levels, ceiling structures, and architectural foundations, in order to create a cohesive customer experience. Central to the concept is an elliptical loop that weaves through the space, translating into a series of curved walls finished in green oxidized copper, a material chosen to symbolize the passage of time. This nods to the corten steel used in the previous Chicago store of SVRN, while also creating a dynamic flow that invites customers to freely explore. The resulting spatial tension between these curved segments adds a sense of discovery and embracing, enhancing the journey through the store.

One of the most significant challenges in executing this project was ensuring accessibility across the split levels of the two buildings. The solution drew inspiration from San Francisco's iconic hills, incorporating ramps that mimic the city's natural landscape. These ramps allow for seamless navigation, while the gradual rise in floor levels gives the space a distinct topographical feel, ensuring that all customers can access every area of the store.

Furthermore, the design of fixtures and furniture enhanced both the functionality and aesthetic appeal of the space. A standout feature is the omnidirectional POS fixture, which functions as a checkout counter, display platform, and bench. Designed with a reflective finish, this monolithic structure captures natural light from the skylights and offers a continuous flow of movement, allowing customers to engage with products from all angles. Alongside this, shelves on the wall are intended to serve as a rack, accommodating SVRN's ever-evolving seasonal collections, adding versatility and flexibility to the retail environment.

Sustainability was integral to the design process, focusing on salvaging and repurposing existing architectural elements. Skylights, wooden beams, and rafters from the original buildings were preserved and blackened to retain the heritage of the site. This careful integration not only reduced the environmental impact of new construction but also established a visual continuity between the San Francisco and Chicago stores, reinforcing SVRN's commitment to thoughtful, context-driven sustainability.