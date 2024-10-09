Pier 22 / Mostlikely Architecture

+ 22

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A diverse and high-quality public space for Vienna - On June 20th, the first of three construction phases of the new Pier 22 was officially opened. The first part is spatially and functionally divided into three different areas: the waterfront promenade, the Park-Working area, and (in the future) the Cultural Kiosk. Pier 22's program focuses on a new quality of public space: inclusive architecture and democratization of luxury through free services, robust yet high-quality materials, and a variety of programs. With good subway connections, Pier 22 is a meeting point for the entire city.

A waterfront promenade to stroll and linger - An extensive bathing area with a long waterfront promenade invites visitors to stroll and unwind. The focus lies on improved access to the water: Seating steps lead down to a shallow area for children to play and large wooden platforms made of larch provide the perfect area for sunbathing. A round overhang appears to float above the water, while planted seating islands and nets hanging over the water provide additional resting places.

Scattered platforms with a skyline view - All elements of Pier 22 are united by their friendly and open design, which allows individual appropriation by users. The same applies to the wooden platforms on the slope. With their colorful accents, they are scattered like confetti across the terrain, adding a lively touch to the landscape. The platforms offer views of the new Pier 22, the natural green of the river banks, and the Vienna skyline, creating a perfect setting for relaxation and enjoyment.

Back to native vegetation - The landscaping at Pier 22, including year-round grasses and native perennials, connects the site to the area's origin – the floodplain landscape. Vegetation along the shore and the planting of new trees create shaded areas and promote biodiversity on the island.

Park working area under pergolas - The curved balconies of the Park-Working area float above the promenade, offering stunning views of the shimmering water below. Adapted to the needs of the mobile age, this area offers new opportunities for working in the city. Various seating options with desks for individuals and groups enable comfortable working in the open air - spontaneously and free of charge. The area is designed with smooth surfaces in soft pastel tones, creating a calming atmosphere. Pergolas with wooden slats provide shade during the day and light at night, while public Wi-Fi connects digital nomads to the world. With lockers planned for the next phase of construction, Pier 22 will be a viable alternative to overheated interiors.

Pier 22 in the future - The next phase of construction, set to begin in September 2024, will introduce additional green spaces, public sports infrastructure, and year-round facilities: A shaded picnic garden will unfold along the slope below a newly built café and the multifunctional Future Fitness Zone will provide all kinds of users with space to train in the immediate vicinity of the river Danube. This development further enhances Danube Island's role as a vibrant public leisure space with diverse programming options.