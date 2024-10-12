Double Header House / D'Arcy Jones Architects

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. The Double Header house is a unique take on the main house and secondary suite type that has become common in Canada's major cities. Rather than placing the suite in the basement, the Double Header house comprises two mirrored volumes connected by a simple, functional spine. This building is clad with galvanized steel shells, which open like metallic flowers to the front and back yards equally, creating a compact new housing type that allows a regular urban lot to accommodate six to eight people or three generations of one family. The double-headed form was primarily generated in response to the zoning regulations requiring secondary suites to be attached to the main house. The smaller suite is apartment-like, ideal for the two grandparents, while the larger suite houses their adult children and two grandkids. This multi-generation arrangement allows the grandparents to live close to the city centre with their adult children to provide childcare for their grandkids while enabling them to age in place with the close assistance of their family.

The form is complemented by an hourglass-shaped plan derived from two basic design requests: the grandparents appreciated the idea of an outdoor space that would be sunny in the morning, enabled by an east-facing courtyard, while their son, daughter-in-law, and two teen children requested an after-work and after-school space to enjoy the sunsets, enabled by a west-facing courtyard. Both parties yearned for yard space to BBQ, grow herbs, and keep their hairless cats safe. Splitting the suites into a front/back orientation added the project's biggest experiential bonus, a large porch from which each suite looks out across its own wild landscaped yard. As a result, neither suite is compromised by the typical longitudinal split that results in the narrow "bowling alley" interior spaces common to more conventional duplexes. The suites are connected by a functional spine accessed through a shared stair landing. Within the spine, a soundproof airlock combines the suites into one lively household. Yet, when closed off, there is no way to know who is home, asleep, or awake across the bridge. The same airlock future-proofs the project if strangers share the duplex.

This project's sculptural interest comes from fitting the same truss-based pyramidal roof shape onto two different-sized floor plans. The resulting roof slope variations hide the fact that the two suites' interiors are nearly identical, saving money with repetitive construction detailing. The two steeply sloped metal overhangs protect the front and rear porches with traditional proportions, creating friendly spots to hide from the rain or find shade during the summer. Angular windows and flipper-like wall fins edit out the less pleasant vistas in this established and eclectic neighbourhood that is in transition. Inside, exposed 2x10 joists and generic plywood floors give all interior spaces a lively and almost half-finished feeling, appealing to the client's request for casual and unpretentious spaces. The project's raw cedar siding, wood windows, galvanized corrugated metal cladding, and concrete slabs will patina like a gnarly old barn without requiring any maintenance. The house's personality is like a half-opened present, stopped in motion to let the messiness and fun of life be centre stage inside this livable new building type.