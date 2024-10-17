How Rooftops Can Transform Buildings into Power Plants

Save this picture! © Royal de Ree Holland bv

In just one hour, more solar energy hits the Earth than the world uses in a year—and solar roofs are here to harness it. These sleek, high-tech panels are revolutionizing how we think about energy, generating clean electricity that can cut your carbon footprint by up to 80% and save thousands on energy bills. Not only are solar panels becoming more efficient and durable, but they also blend seamlessly into modern architecture, turning homes into power plants.

As energy efficiency takes center stage in construction, sustainable architecture isn't just about reducing energy consumption—it's about generating power on-site. Solar or photovoltaic (PV) installations have been gaining popularity in the last few decades as a renewable energy source to power commercial and industrial buildings, but also offices and homes.

Harnessing Solar Power on Flat Roofs

Most commercial buildings have flat roofs, providing ideal support and easier access for PV installations than pitched roofs. Elevate single-ply roofing membranes, which have been in the market for over 40 years, offer an optimal canvas for solar rooftop installations.

Elevate's roofing membranes offer strong weathering performance, first-class mechanical resistance, durability and can withstand very high or low temperatures. The company also offers a variety of roofing accessories that can be used to address the most complex details associated with the installation of photovoltaic panels. Behind this approach lies careful thought and innovation.

Given that rooftop solar investments are long-term, spanning 20-25 years, the roofing system must be built to last. A flat solar roof system features a sturdy roof deck, a vapor barrier, insulation, and a waterproofing membrane, over which the solar panels are installed. Along with providing insulation and protection against the elements, the roofing membrane needs to handle the extra foot traffic during installation and maintenance, plus the weight of the solar panels and mounting racks.

There are three main types of photovoltaic systems that can be used on flat or low slope roofs:

Penetrating system: solar panels are installed on a mounting system that penetrates the roofing membrane. Detailing becomes critical to ensure the water tightness of the roofing system.

Non-penetrating system: solar panels are mounted on a rack support system that is installed on top of the membrane without anchoring, and is held in place using ballast.

Laminates: photovoltaic strips are adhered over the roofing membrane.

Does the Color of the Roofing Membrane Impact Solar Performance?

Light-colored roofing membranes, known for their high reflectance, absorb less heat than darker roofs, and contribute to reducing the energy needed to cool the building. It is often assumed that pairing photovoltaic panels with white or light grey roofing membranes boosts solar efficiency. However, an insightful study commissioned by Elevate and carried out by independent consultancy 3E challenges this assumption.

In this study, scientists studied two real-case solar roof installations, one waterproofed with an EPDM membrane and the other with a white TPO membrane, and measured the reflectivity in two different weathering exposure conditions: initially and after three years. The anticipated correlation between the color of the roofing membrane and the long-term performance of the photovoltaic system could not be confirmed. However, this should not come as a total surprise. Multiple studies have already confirmed that white roofing membranes typically lose up to half of their initial reflectivity within the first 3 years.

Regardless of the solar installation type, the total roof system must be considered during the design stage to achieve a durable rooftop photovoltaic system. If one layer fails, the whole system will fail. If the roof needs to be repaired, the PV installation would need to be removed and re-mounted again afterwards, generating substantial financial and environmental costs. Hence, choosing the right roof components from the start is critical to avoid damage and ensure a high performance, robust and long-term solution.

