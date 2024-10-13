Hotel Casa Zamná Tulum / Studio Arquitectos

+ 38

Hotels • Mexico Architects: Studio Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3647 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: AlberStudio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Hansgrohe Aquatica , Chukum , David Pompa , Ekol , Stone Made Manufacturers:

Design Team: Eduardo García Figueroa, José Martin Amate, José María Acevedo, Jesús Castañeda, Ángel Cervantes

Execution Team: Iván Guzmán, Alfredo Rodríguez, Omar Nuñez, Leandro Cancian

Project Manager: Jesus Castañeda

Management: Iván Guzmán

Engineering: Omar Nuñez, Leo Cancian

Interior Design: Bárbará Pérez

Executive Project: Angel Cervantes

Foundation: LAC Cimentaciones

Landscape Design: Greenliving

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the heavenly beaches of Tulum, Casa Zamná is an architectural project facing the Caribbean Sea. This boutique hotel developed on a 5,160 m² plot and carefully designed by StudioArqs, stands as a tribute to nature and local culture, achieving a harmonious fusion between contemporary design and the most traditional elements of the region.

Casa Zamna was built in two key phases, always respecting the environment and the pre-existing elements of the place. In the first stage, the project comes to life on the foundations of an old hotel, whose footprint was preserved to give way to an exclusive private villa. This refuge has five rooms, each designed to provide an experience of privacy and absolute comfort, surrounded by vegetation, inviting serenity and rest.

The second phase of the project marks the expansion and renovation of an iconic four-level wooden structure, whose design is geared towards maximizing panoramic views of the beach, making the architecture and landscape merge into a single visual language. This space, conceived with a unique architectural concept, houses a total of 21 hotel rooms, designed under a concept of discreet luxury, where every detail has been carefully thought out to enrich the guest experience. These rooms offer a unique connection with nature, with large terraces and windows that allow the sea breeze and natural light to flow freely through every corner.

Both stages of the project are linked and complemented by the most important guiding axis: the beautiful turquoise blue beach, where a beach club was designed as a space for socializing, where guests can enjoy two pools that visually merge with the sea horizon, as well as a cocktail bar, restaurants, spa and a range of first-class services located for the functionality of the users.

One of the highlights of Casa Zamna is the meticulous selection of materials used in its construction, which were chosen to organically integrate into the natural environment. The use of local woods and stones, combined with the ancestral chukum finish, achieves a warmth that turns each space into a cozy refuge, where visitors feel connected to both nature and the history of the region.

Casa Zamna is much more than a 26-room hotel complex; it is an experience that invites you to reconnect with the essentials, in an environment that combines luxury and nature in perfect harmony. The Studio Arquitectos team took on this project with a responsible approach to enhance the beach of Tulum, respecting its surroundings and complying with the necessary program by renovating existing structures without adding new constructions. This approach not only provides a unique aesthetic but also respects the principles of sustainability and low environmental impact, creating a dialogue between modern architecture and the ancestral roots of Tulum.