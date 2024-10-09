Richard Lenoir House and Garden / Florquin Studio

+ 78

Team: Joshua Florquin, Francesca Borrelli, Boriana Chonkova

City: Paris

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the 11th arrondissement of Paris, an old workshop has been masterfully transformed into a serene and contemporary residence, blending industrial heritage with modern elegance. This unique rehabilitation project centers around a cul-de-sac courtyard now reimagined as a lush, planted patio that serves as the green heart of the home. The U-shaped structure embraces this central oasis, offering both privacy and tranquility while promoting urban biodiversity and natural oxygenation throughout all floors.

The ground floor is designed with breathtaking double-height spaces that enhance the sense of openness and airiness. Underneath, an office and movie room are lit by skylight domes integrated into the ground floor. The home extends into two two-story wings, housing four cozy bedrooms. A key feature of the renovation is the introduction of three large glass openings in the façade, creating a seamless visual continuity between the patio and a breezy summer lounge. For winter months, a cozy lounge offers warmth and comfort, framed by an exquisite ornamental wooden library, radiating a sense of timeless charm.

At the heart of the home, a modern open kitchen, separated by a semi-transparent wall, harmoniously connects with a glass-roofed dining room, reinforcing the overall transparency and fluidity of the spaces. Natural light pours in, emphasizing the openness of the design.

The patio, richly planted with greenery, becomes a natural sanctuary, a breath of fresh air in the bustling city, while warm colors and noble materials like wood and stone lend the home a welcoming, sun-kissed atmosphere. Earthy tones reminiscent of coastal landscapes further elevate the sense of warmth, creating an inviting space that feels both connected to nature and firmly rooted in Parisian elegance.