Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. China
  5. No. 7 Ceramic Art Research Base (Phase One) / Atelier cnS

No. 7 Ceramic Art Research Base (Phase One) / Atelier cnS

Save

No. 7 Ceramic Art Research Base (Phase One) / Atelier cnS - Image 2 of 21No. 7 Ceramic Art Research Base (Phase One) / Atelier cnS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, ArcadeNo. 7 Ceramic Art Research Base (Phase One) / Atelier cnS - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeNo. 7 Ceramic Art Research Base (Phase One) / Atelier cnS - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickNo. 7 Ceramic Art Research Base (Phase One) / Atelier cnS - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museums & Exhibit
Fo Shan , China
  • Architects: Atelier cnS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6552
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Siming Wu
  • Lead Architects: Gang Song, Zhiyuan Zhu, Guanqiu Zhong
  • Architectural Design: Zhe Duan, Huanyu Ma, Jiaming Chen, Yinhao Zhu, Ruochen Liao, Yao Rao, Ling Shi, Chonglan Tao, Hu Wang, Ge Zhang, Jie Liu (Internship), Xiaohan Tang (Internship), Yinghao Tang (Internship), Kai Wang (Internship), Jiaquan Xie (Internship), Zewei Xing (Internship), Ziyu Chen (Internship), Yingyin Guan (Internship)
  • Project Leader: Zhanning Zhong
  • Landscape Design: Linglan Yang, Xiaolu Zhou
  • Construction Drawing Design: S&C Design: Xiaomin Sun, Zimao Zheng, Chimin Chen, Guangming Li, Xingsong Chen, Zirui Lin
  • Guide Design: Ying Liu, Shuang Chen
  • Design Partner Of Wei Hua Art Museum: Guangzhou Rongjing Urban Planning and Design Co., Ltd.
  • Clients: Office of the Construction Headquarters for Foshan Shiwan China Cultural and Creative Industry Cluster Area
  • City: Fo Shan
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
No. 7 Ceramic Art Research Base (Phase One) / Atelier cnS - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Shiwan, a renowned ceramic capital in Southern China, is a place that has thrived and become beautiful due to its rich ceramic heritage. Its unique landscape, defined by Dawu and Xiaowu Hill and the Dongping River, together with the Tanzhou Waterway, weaves a natural tapestry full of vitality. No. 7 Ceramic Art Research Base aims to create a multifaceted artistic space that includes international youth communities, art workshops, city parks, and creative incubators for master artisans. It serves as a bridge connecting tradition and modernity, as well as nature and culture. It not only carries a rich historical legacy, but also embraces the limitless possibilities of contemporary art and creativity.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier cnS
Office

Materials

SteelStoneBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitChina

Materials and Tags

SteelStoneBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitChina
Cite: "No. 7 Ceramic Art Research Base (Phase One) / Atelier cnS" 20 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022020/no-7-ceramic-art-research-base-phase-one-atelier-cns> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Siming Wu

佛山美陶湾 | 柒号陶仓（一期）/ 竖梁社

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags