No. 7 Ceramic Art Research Base (Phase One) / Atelier cnS

Museums & Exhibit • Fo Shan , China Architects: Atelier cnS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6552 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Siming Wu

Lead Architects: Gang Song, Zhiyuan Zhu, Guanqiu Zhong

Architectural Design: Zhe Duan, Huanyu Ma, Jiaming Chen, Yinhao Zhu, Ruochen Liao, Yao Rao, Ling Shi, Chonglan Tao, Hu Wang, Ge Zhang, Jie Liu (Internship), Xiaohan Tang (Internship), Yinghao Tang (Internship), Kai Wang (Internship), Jiaquan Xie (Internship), Zewei Xing (Internship), Ziyu Chen (Internship), Yingyin Guan (Internship)

Category: Museums & Exhibit

Project Leader: Zhanning Zhong

Landscape Design: Linglan Yang, Xiaolu Zhou

Construction Drawing Design: S&C Design: Xiaomin Sun, Zimao Zheng, Chimin Chen, Guangming Li, Xingsong Chen, Zirui Lin

Guide Design: Ying Liu, Shuang Chen

Design Partner Of Wei Hua Art Museum: Guangzhou Rongjing Urban Planning and Design Co., Ltd.

Clients: Office of the Construction Headquarters for Foshan Shiwan China Cultural and Creative Industry Cluster Area

City: Fo Shan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Shiwan, a renowned ceramic capital in Southern China, is a place that has thrived and become beautiful due to its rich ceramic heritage. Its unique landscape, defined by Dawu and Xiaowu Hill and the Dongping River, together with the Tanzhou Waterway, weaves a natural tapestry full of vitality. No. 7 Ceramic Art Research Base aims to create a multifaceted artistic space that includes international youth communities, art workshops, city parks, and creative incubators for master artisans. It serves as a bridge connecting tradition and modernity, as well as nature and culture. It not only carries a rich historical legacy, but also embraces the limitless possibilities of contemporary art and creativity.