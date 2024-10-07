One Domino Square / Selldorf Architects + dencityworks Architecture

+ 24

Design Architects: Selldorf Architects

Architects Of Record: dencityworks Architecture

Developers: Two Trees Management

Civil Engineering: Langan

General Contractors: Two Trees Management

Glazing Contractor: Skyline Construction

Façade Installation: ELICC Install

City: Brooklyn

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Located at 8 South 4th Street, One Domino Square is Selldorf Architects' first residential skyscraper in the world and features connected 55-story and 39-story towers covered in shimmering porcelain tiles, giving it an alluring complexity. The façade acts as a mirror capturing and reflecting the site's remarkable light, the ever-changing water of the East River, and the dynamic natural surroundings of Domino Park. The project's eye-catching design and two towers place it in dialogue with the skylines of Brooklyn and Manhattan and the rest of the Domino Sugar Factory site. The Condominium tower also boasts sweeping and unmatched views of the Manhattan skyline, the Statue of Liberty, and the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Williamsburg bridges.

Each of the 160 condominiums for sale at One Domino Square boasts stunning vistas through bespoke tilt-and-turn windows that maximize the unique views, creating airy interiors with ceiling heights of ten feet and up. The residences also feature light oak flooring, custom sconces and mirrors designed by Annabelle Selldorf, chef's kitchens with Gagganeu appliances, customized closets, and ensuite bathrooms with a double vanity, standing shower, and standalone 60'' soaking tub.

Residents at One Domino Square also have access to an incredible selection of health and wellness, entertainment, co-working and lounge spaces designed by Annabelle Selldorf. The outdoor amenities include a landscaped loggia, heated outdoor pool and sundeck overlooking Domino Park and the Manhattan skyline, as well as a rooftop garden with eight semi-private entertaining areas with furnishings and equipment for grilling, offering views of the Williamsburg Bridge and Midtown Manhattan.

The expansive collection of indoor amenities includes a lush aquatics center, featuring a heated indoor swimming pool, cold plunge, steam room, sauna, hydrotherapy spa, poolside private showers with dedicated locker rooms, and treatment rooms for massages. Other wellness-focused amenities include a state-of-the-art health club and fitness center with a group fitness movement studio and a yoga studio.

The building also offers multiple resident lounges with fireplaces, a screening room with a wet bar, a coffee bar, a library lounge, an open-air solarium, and a social lounge with billiards, table tennis, and foosball. The building features a river view co-working space with dedicated WiFi, library seating, group work and collaboration rooms, as well as private conference booths for phone calls or virtual meetings.

One Domino Square anchors the Domino Sugar Factory campus, an entirely new 11-acre waterfront site that has been transformed by Two Trees into NYC's newest mixed-use neighborhood with multiple public parks, popular shops and restaurants, retail and workspaces, offering residents everything they need for work, play, dining, and more — all at their front door. One Domino Square features seamless access to the newly opened Domino Park and convenient access to the neighborhood's many cultural and culinary attractions that make Williamsburg one of the most sought-after neighborhoods to live in New York City.