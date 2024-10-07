Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Singapore
  5. MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design

MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design

Save

MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Interior Photography, KitchenMOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Image 3 of 16MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairMOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Image 5 of 16MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Offices Interiors
Singapore
  • Architects: Ministry of Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  93
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jovian Lim
  • Lead Architects: Colin Seah
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen

Text description provided by the architects. Culturally, the post-COVID hybrid workplace revolution has presented possibilities for systemic design innovation. In response, MOD has pioneered the "Workshop by Ministry of Design", a creative collaboration space to replace its award-winning "Bar Code" Singapore office of 13 years (2010-2023).

Save this picture!
MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Image 3 of 16
© Jovian Lim

In line with MOD's transition towards a technologically-enabled work environment which allows for most designers to work remotely, the Workshop dispenses with typical workplace conventions. Instead, it devotes 60% of the layout towards creative face-to-face collaboration because when we do need to meet in person, we really want to make it count. The remainder is shared between the hot desk and auxiliary functions.

Save this picture!
MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Interior Photography
Save this picture!
MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Image 16 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair

The Workshop is conceived as a series of layered and interlocking three-dimensional metal scaffolding, creating distinct yet seamless zones of activity. Frosted polycarbonate and fluted glass screens enhance the seamless continuation of space and also facilitate utility such as storage, display, and occasional worktops when used in the horizontal plane.

Save this picture!
MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Interior Photography, Windows

Storage of weighty items is enabled by reinforcing the polycarbonate panels with solid aluminum rods inserted through its depth. The ephemeral materiality of the polycarbonate and glass is contrasted by the structural rigidity of the encompassing hollow metal extrusions and solid surface table tops.

Save this picture!
MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Image 11 of 16
Save this picture!
MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Interior Photography

Mirrored surfaces enlarge as well as create spatial ambiguity, contributing towards an even greater sense of spatial layering. Characterized by its soaring, light-bathed, and white spatial essence, the Workshop's unanticipated surprise is revealed in its stripped-back, scaled-down black tile-lined bathroom, perhaps the only space not designed with collaboration in mind; instead providing a sense of momentary private sanctuary.

Save this picture!
MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Image 13 of 16
Save this picture!
MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Image 9 of 16

Creative collaboration is focused around a counter-high "war room" table and adjacent magnetic display wall crafted from lengths of cable tray, used in a variety of ways spanning material explorations, design discussions, and formal presentations.

Save this picture!
MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Interior Photography, Shelving

An extensive material and artifact library runs the length and width of the five-meter-long table, extending through the entire length and width of the Workshop. Designed to enhance the creative process, the library and display scaffolding are within easy reach and always in plain sight, serving to provide inspiration and stimulate creativity. A customized adjustable lighting system over the table allows for light simulations whilst generous daylight from both South and West facing windows means minimal artificial lighting is needed during most of the day. Beyond this zone, the layout also incorporates a variety of discussion areas and hot desks, coupled with pantry, printer, and concealed storage areas.

Save this picture!
MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design - Image 5 of 16

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Singapore, Singapore

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ministry of Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInterior DesignOffices InteriorsSingapore
Cite: "MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design" 07 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021980/mod-workshop-ministry-of-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Top #Tags