MOD Workshop / Ministry of Design

Text description provided by the architects. Culturally, the post-COVID hybrid workplace revolution has presented possibilities for systemic design innovation. In response, MOD has pioneered the "Workshop by Ministry of Design", a creative collaboration space to replace its award-winning "Bar Code" Singapore office of 13 years (2010-2023).

In line with MOD's transition towards a technologically-enabled work environment which allows for most designers to work remotely, the Workshop dispenses with typical workplace conventions. Instead, it devotes 60% of the layout towards creative face-to-face collaboration because when we do need to meet in person, we really want to make it count. The remainder is shared between the hot desk and auxiliary functions.

The Workshop is conceived as a series of layered and interlocking three-dimensional metal scaffolding, creating distinct yet seamless zones of activity. Frosted polycarbonate and fluted glass screens enhance the seamless continuation of space and also facilitate utility such as storage, display, and occasional worktops when used in the horizontal plane.

Storage of weighty items is enabled by reinforcing the polycarbonate panels with solid aluminum rods inserted through its depth. The ephemeral materiality of the polycarbonate and glass is contrasted by the structural rigidity of the encompassing hollow metal extrusions and solid surface table tops.

Mirrored surfaces enlarge as well as create spatial ambiguity, contributing towards an even greater sense of spatial layering. Characterized by its soaring, light-bathed, and white spatial essence, the Workshop's unanticipated surprise is revealed in its stripped-back, scaled-down black tile-lined bathroom, perhaps the only space not designed with collaboration in mind; instead providing a sense of momentary private sanctuary.

Creative collaboration is focused around a counter-high "war room" table and adjacent magnetic display wall crafted from lengths of cable tray, used in a variety of ways spanning material explorations, design discussions, and formal presentations.

An extensive material and artifact library runs the length and width of the five-meter-long table, extending through the entire length and width of the Workshop. Designed to enhance the creative process, the library and display scaffolding are within easy reach and always in plain sight, serving to provide inspiration and stimulate creativity. A customized adjustable lighting system over the table allows for light simulations whilst generous daylight from both South and West facing windows means minimal artificial lighting is needed during most of the day. Beyond this zone, the layout also incorporates a variety of discussion areas and hot desks, coupled with pantry, printer, and concealed storage areas.