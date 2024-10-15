Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous: Winners of the Architecture Awards 2024

Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous: Winners of the Architecture Awards 2024

Organized by Monaco Marina Management (M3), the 4th edition hosted on September 22nd & 23rd at the Yacht Club de Monaco, has brought together 250 maritime industry professionals alongside worldwide investors and innovators to encourage the development of virtuous marinas. With the common goal to modernize and make maritime infrastructures more responsible, this annual networking gathering demonstrates how sustainability is becoming a true driver of change by connecting the whole marina ecosystem and promote the development of efficient & attractive marinas.

An Architectural competition with a clear mission

For the 2024 call for entries, professionals and students were invited to design an innovative and sustainable floating marina in environmentally sensitive areas along the French Mediterranean Coast. With the aim of further preserving the environment, particularly the Posidonia in Mediterranean Sea, while keeping boaters & yachtsmen satisfied, this protectionist architecture competition encouraged the use of innovative materials, functionalities and energy-efficient technologies to promote sustainability and preserve biodiversity in the maritime tourism sector.

Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous: Winners of the Architecture Awards 2024 - Image 8 of 10
Architecture pitching session: Andrea d’Antrassi – AND Studio. Image © messi
Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous: Winners of the Architecture Awards 2024 - Image 3 of 10
Conference Importance of Architecture in Marina Development moderated by Oscar Siches. Speakers: Effie Nakajima from Zaha Hadid Architects, Nicolas Jarry from Tractebel Engineering, Janna Bystrykh from the Academy of Architecture of Netherlands, Henry Glogau - Architect. Image © messi

41 architects and students, representing 14 nationalities, submitted a total of 24 projects highlighting 3 key tasks: energy production and optimization, water management and biodiversity in their modular structures, while demonstrating ingenuity and creativity and adapting to seasonal needs.

The international jury, composed of architects and marina experts, was chaired this year by Effie Nakajima of Zaha Hadid Architects. The distinguished panel of judges has rigorously evaluated each submission based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, aesthetics, and functionality to select the winner in professional and student category while the audience was able to select the "Coup de Coeur" Award.

2024 Winners: Talent at the service of tomorrow's infrastructures

This competition has seen Houses of Excellence and Innovative Spirit of new generation of architects such as Arrogant Architects, AND, APEX Architects, Belligham Marine inc., Direction Architects, Perkins & Will, Tongli Studio LLC, The Ocean Edition, Structurelab, Francesco Grugni – University of Pavia (Italy), Melek Serra Saral/Sude Balci/Yunus Emre Akku – Yıldız Teknik Üniversitesi (Turkey), Abhitha Batikeri/Nathan Gach – Cornell University (USA) and even more exceptional students.

Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous: Winners of the Architecture Awards 2024 - Image 5 of 10
2024 Floating Marina Projects looked by Marc Vallois & Ulisse Gnesda (winners of the Architecture Award of the 3rd Edition of the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous and jury members of the 4th Edition). Image © messi
Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous: Winners of the Architecture Awards 2024 - Image 9 of 10
Exhibition space at the Yacht Club de Monaco. Image © messi

Student Award: The SeaforeStation, designed by Cornelia Bosman – University of Pretoria (South Africa), presented a thoroughly comprehensive narrative, showcasing well-researched insights, innovative ideas and good design process. Her project offered a unique approach made from reclaimed catamarans turned into unmanned surface vehicles (USVs). Anchored using advanced mooring systems that avoid damaging seabeds, this project included a Posidonia nursery for reforestation, contributing directly to the conservation of the meadows.

The marina integrated renewable energy sources, like ocean current turbines and solar desalination, and provided a tribute to Jacques-Yves Cousteau. It also created a space for research and awareness, emphasizing how smart marina design can coexist with marine biodiversity.

Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous: Winners of the Architecture Awards 2024 - Image 2 of 10
Winning Student Architecture Project: Cornelia Bosman, University of Pretoria (South Africa). Image: Monaco Marina Management

Professional Award: The Lotus Marina by Structurlab (Germany) embraces a lotus flower-inspired design with modular platforms for quick assembly and reconfiguration, demonstrating high effectiveness and commendable presentation style. The project used recycled materials, solar power, and rainwater collection systems, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability. It has minimized ecological disruption while adapting to seasonal visitor flows, with eco-friendly anchoring methods that better protect the underwater ecosystem, while allowing larger boats to moor outside no-boat zones, thus, safeguarding the Posidonia meadows.

Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous: Winners of the Architecture Awards 2024 - Image 4 of 10
Winning Professional Architecture Project: Structurlab (Germany). Image: Monaco Marina Management

Public Choice "Coup de Coeur" Award: Arrogant Architects won public favor thanks to their project named Modularity, Responsibility, Mediterranean. The submission was thorough and detailed, with clear evidence of extensive research particularly with the installation of artificial nurseries, thermal insulation improvements, seawater heat pumps, and the use of prefabricated local materials to reduce CO2 emissions. Their modular approach also optimizes construction processes, reducing costs and maximizing efficiency.

Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous: Winners of the Architecture Awards 2024 - Image 10 of 10
Winning Jury’s Coup de Coeur Architecture Project: Arrogant Architects (Bulgaria). Image: Monaco Marina Management

Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous: Experts took the floor

Marina used to be nautical businesses, but they are now hospitality businesses. You go there to spend a good time with no need to necessarily have a boat as you can access by land, too. There is a new social component in the marina that was not present 20 years ago, which is where architecture can play an important role in making it an attractive destination –Oscar Siches, Marina Specialist and Designer.

Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous: Winners of the Architecture Awards 2024 - Image 6 of 10
2024 Awards Winners, from the left to the right: Maria Vera Vives – Alcudiamar Marina (Marina Award) Jürgen Schubert – Structurlab Architekten (Professional Architecture Award) Tuncay Özses - Setur Marina Kas (Marina Jury’s Coup de Cœur Award) Catharina Frostad – Clean Sea Solutions (Start-up Award) Paolo Tedone – Ococean (Scale-up Award) Jacqueline Dimitrova and Bozhidar Hinkov - Arrogant Architects (Architecture Public's Coup de Coeur). Image © messi
Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous: Winners of the Architecture Awards 2024 - Image 7 of 10
2024 Event participants - Group photo taken after the awards ceremony, before the event closing cocktail. Image © messi

In addition to the Architecture Call for Ideas, the edition also featured workshops on Resilient Marina infrastructures, Energy Efficient Marina Design and conferences on the importance of architecture in marina design. This discussion brought together Effie Nakajima from Zaha Hadid Architects, Nicolas Jarry, Head of Maritime Projects and Port Structures at Tractebel Engineering, Janna Bystrykh, Director of the Master's Program in Architecture at the Academy of Architecture (Netherlands), and Henry Glogau, architect & innovator. They emphasized the need to apply regenerative architectural principles in marina design, while agreeing that collaboration between architects and engineers is essential to tackle contemporary environmental challenges.

Discover more about Monaco Marina Management and stay tuned for the Next Edition: 21st & 22nd September 2025 – Yacht Club de Monaco.

