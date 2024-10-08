RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas

+ 19

Houses, Renovation • Sao Paulo, Brazil
Architects: entre escalas

Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ladrilar , Lepri , REKA

Lead Architect: Marina Panzoldo Canhadas

Collaborator Architects: Camila Alba, Clarissa Mohany, Rodrigo Carvalho, Delfina Facio

Structural Engineering: Jairo Correa Jr.

Work Manager: José Roberto Ferreira

Wooden Frames: Alexandre Brito

Locksmiths: Alphagran - Gilberto

Joinery: NL Marcenaria

City: Sao Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Alto de Pinheiros neighborhood in São Paulo, the existing semi-detached house occupies a narrow, long 5x35m plot. The challenge of the architectural project, without being a radical overhaul as a premise, was to maintain the existing concrete structure, without the need for structural reinforcement. The volume of the staircase and toilet were also maintained.

The project contemplates a new spatial configuration through the occupation of the circulation of the external area (previously underused), sometimes with programs, sometimes with garden areas. The masonry was demolished to open up new openings and make this external area an internal part of the house.

The enlarged internal areas (living, office and dining) were given a new roof with a wooden and glass pergola, as well as new wooden frames to let in natural light and ventilation.

New materials were proposed, such as red hydraulic tile flooring and stone worktops in the kitchen and outdoor area; as well as the concrete flower box with vegetables accessed from the kitchen and outdoor area, and the exposed concrete bench in the living room. The small patio houses the new stone worktops to support the existing barbecue. The free areas occupied by gardens between the enlarged areas visually bring greenery into the house.