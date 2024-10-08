Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas

RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas

Save
Save this picture!
RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Interior Photography
© Camila Alba

RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamRCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Image 3 of 24RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Countertop, ShelvingRCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Interior PhotographyRCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: entre escalas
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ladrilar, Lepri, REKA
  • Lead Architect: Marina Panzoldo Canhadas
  • Collaborator Architects: Camila Alba, Clarissa Mohany, Rodrigo Carvalho, Delfina Facio
  • Structural Engineering: Jairo Correa Jr.
  • Work Manager: José Roberto Ferreira
  • Wooden Frames: Alexandre Brito
  • Locksmiths: Alphagran - Gilberto
  • Joinery: NL Marcenaria
  • City: Sao Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Alto de Pinheiros neighborhood in São Paulo, the existing semi-detached house occupies a narrow, long 5x35m plot. The challenge of the architectural project, without being a radical overhaul as a premise, was to maintain the existing concrete structure, without the need for structural reinforcement. The volume of the staircase and toilet were also maintained.

Save this picture!
RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Windows, Countertop
© Camila Alba

The project contemplates a new spatial configuration through the occupation of the circulation of the external area (previously underused), sometimes with programs, sometimes with garden areas. The masonry was demolished to open up new openings and make this external area an internal part of the house.

Save this picture!
RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Camila Alba
Save this picture!
RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Interior Photography
© Camila Alba
Save this picture!
RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Image 15 of 24
Axonometric
Save this picture!
RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Countertop, Shelving
© Camila Alba
Save this picture!
RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Image 17 of 24
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Door
© Camila Alba

The enlarged internal areas (living, office and dining) were given a new roof with a wooden and glass pergola, as well as new wooden frames to let in natural light and ventilation.

Save this picture!
RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Windows
© Camila Alba

New materials were proposed, such as red hydraulic tile flooring and stone worktops in the kitchen and outdoor area; as well as the concrete flower box with vegetables accessed from the kitchen and outdoor area, and the exposed concrete bench in the living room. The small patio houses the new stone worktops to support the existing barbecue. The free areas occupied by gardens between the enlarged areas visually bring greenery into the house.

Save this picture!
RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas - Image 3 of 24
© Camila Alba

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
entre escalas
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "RCL House Renovation in Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas" [RCL Reforma Casa Alto de Pinheiros / entre escalas] 08 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021892/rcl-house-renovation-in-alto-de-pinheiros-entre-escalas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags